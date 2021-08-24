Greensboro, NC (August 24, 2021) – For 50 years, the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra (GSYO) has provided some of the Triad’s premier youth musical experiences. The GSYO is excited to announce auditions for the 2021-2022 season!
Auditions will take place by appointment, September 17 - 19, 2021. For audition requirements and to sign up, visit www.gsyo.org/join or email education@greensborosymphony.org.
There are three ensembles within the GSYO program. The flagship ensemble, Youth Orchestra, will be led by new GSYO Music Director Heather Lofdahl. String ensembles for younger students include Youth Strings and Youth Philharmonic, conducted respectively by Greensboro Symphony (GSO) violinists Stephanie Ezerman and Colleen Chenail.
“I am thrilled to be working with the musicians of the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra for the 2021-2022 season,” says Heather Lofdahl. “We will be playing amazing repertoire from around the world, and I can't wait to get started!”
Beyond weekly rehearsals, season highlights include three performances in Dana Auditorium, the annual fall retreat at Haw River State Park (overnight for Youth Orchestra members), and a May 2022 Memorial Day weekend performance tour to Atlanta, including performing, attending a concert by the Atlanta Symphony, and more!
The GSYO is proud to have remained active throughout the past year, livestreaming three performances and safely holding weekly in-person rehearsals. This season, all GSYO members who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will need to do so in order to participate.
“We’re proud of what we were able to accomplish last year, remaining active with weekly in-person options and three livestreamed concerts,” notes GSO Education Director Peter Zlotnick. “We’re looking at building on that this year, while enhancing what we are able to offer musically and socially – it’s going to be a great season!”
