GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for Youth Leadership Greensboro (YLG), a leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Applications are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/YLG. The deadline to apply is October 23.
The program costs $40, and fee assistance is available. Participants will meet one Wednesday a month from 3-7 pm from November until May at the Barber Park Event Center. Due to COVID-19, the class size will be limited, social distancing requirements will be met, and all participants must wear a face covering during each session.
This program is for exceptional students who want to make a difference in the community by becoming better advocates and problem-solvers. It is designed by teens who have graduated from the program. Students will learn about local issues of concern. Past subjects include diversity, politics, media, health, law and justice, the economy, environment and advocacy.
For more information, contact Youth Development Director Britt Huggins at 336-373-7617 or britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov.
