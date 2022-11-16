Youth Auditions for ‘Short Tales for Children’ Scheduled for December 9 & 10
GREENSBORO, NC (November 16, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for its annual performance program “Short Tales for Children” from 6-8 pm on Friday, December 9, and 1-3 pm on Saturday, December 10 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Register to audition at www.creativegreensboro.com.
Performances will occur February 4 and 5, 2023, in the Van Dyke Performance Space. Children ages 7-15 are invited to audition. No experience is necessary and every child who auditions will be cast in the show. For more information, contact Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
The “Short Tales for Children” program is an annual collaboration between Creative Greensboro and UNCG’s School of Theatre. This year features short original plays written by members of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum that will be directed by UNCG Theatre Education students under the mentorship of Fisher and UNCG Professor Joshua Purvis. “Short Tales” provides young actors a fun environment to explore theatre, supported by college students who are receiving real world experience in theatre education for children.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city.
