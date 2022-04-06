Your Own Personal Expert: The One-on-One Pay by the Minute Video Chat App
Imagine this scenario. You’re a college student who’s struggling with algebra. You’re going cross-eyed as your professor expounds on differential equations and linear algebra… and tomorrow it’s non-Euclidean geometry! The professor can assist you – to a degree – but a professor isn’t a private tutor. So, you hop online and you watch a series of videos from theKhan Academy, an awesome service filled with free tutorials and educational videos. You also read up on the subject and even watch a couple of animated videos that try to break it down for you… but there are just two or three things that have you stumped. You wish you could talk to somebody for 5-10 minutes about these particular areas that are giving you a migraine. You don't have the funds for a full-time tutor, and while your classmates are kind – they aren't really able to help. Enter the idea behind a new kind of app that matches experts with knowledge seekers for the cheapest price possible and with the highest amount of convenience available.
The idea behind a tutoring app is exactly what the hypothetical math student above needs. All they have to do is hop on the app and find an expert in the field, then connect with them via a one-on-one smartphone video chat. Begin the consultation, and pay for it by the minute! It might take five or 10 minutes – but by the end of that very personal conversation, the student is now confident in their ability to ace the next exam. And with pricing as low as US$1 per minute, the student might only need to spend as little as US$5. Now take that scenario and expand it beyond the academic and into even the most niche fields imaginable: tantric yoga, bird feeders, cooking, raising goldfish, playing a musical instrument, fixing a machine, using a new type of software, becoming a better DJ, learning social media marketing…the list goes on almost infinitely. This breakthrough in how we learn online is going to be revolutionary for many who are looking for an immediate response to a specific question. Now, there are, of course, already private tutors. That hypothetical math student at the beginning of the article could have gone online and sought out a tutor who perhaps charges US$15 or US$20 an hour, and after spending half the afternoon finding the right person, perhaps they could have also found the answers to their problems, but this app idea is all about getting answers as quickly and as cheaply as possible.
What's more, many questions could be answered by an expert in almost a blink of an eye if the expert could ‘see’ the problem at hand… and with your smartphone camera, this is entirely possible. Show the person the problem and see them immediately ‘get’ your problem. The concept is quite ‘win-win’ as it provides so much choice and flexibility for both seeker and expert. As noted above, the personal online tutor has been and is being done. One-on-one private online coaches, tutors, and even doctors and shrinks are all available. But they aren’t exactly cheap. A direct, one-on-one video chat with an expert (with a pay structure that can be as low as US$1 per minute) is an idea that could benefit hundreds of millions of people around the world to find a quick, specific answer to a nagging problem. How many times have you read a manual or watched a tutorial video and wished you could raise your hand and say, “Excuse me! What about ____?” Well, now you can. The tutoring app is a plethora of experts in your pocket and as the idea grows, so will the number of experts and the fields they cover. Already it's rather extensive, and they have people who can help you with anything from a mechanical engineering problem or – if it happens to be legal in your neck of the woods – help you select the best cannabis strains for whatever ails you.
The concept opens doors and provides incredible new opportunities for online learning and teaching. Chatbots have gotten pretty good of late but they often don't cut it… especially when you're having a hard time even figuring out the vocabulary for expressing your problem. And besides, we're humans. Humans are social creatures and we like interacting with other humans. Being able to look an expert in the eye and know that they are 100% focused on you as you seek a solution is comforting and, in a word, human. We predict this idea spreading quickly around the world and across every imaginable field. Everyone could soon be able to afford a coach, teacher, tutor, instructor, expert… even if only for a few minutes to get answers for a few questions; a game-changing and exciting concept.
