WS/FCS Names New Executive Director of Child Nutrition
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has appointed Ekta Patel as the Executive Director of Child Nutrition. She will oversee the nearly 550 child nutrition employees and school cafeterias across the district.
Patel has served as the Health and Nutrition Manager for Family Services in Winston-Salem since 2013. Prior to that, she was a Health and Safety Instructor for the American Red Cross in Greensboro. She was a Catering Supervisor at Winston-Salem State University a Quality Assurance Specialist in Gujarat, India.
She earned a Master of Public Health degree from the University of New England. She has a Bachelor of Science degree from Winthrop University and from Maharaja Sayaji Rao University in India.
Patel will begin her new role on August 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.