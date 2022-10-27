Greensboro, NC – Women to Women (W2W), a permanent grantmaking endowment of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (CFGG), is pleased to announce its 2022 nonprofit grantees. The W2W Advisory Council selected 11 programs and awarded $165,000 to assist women and their families in 2022.
- Kellin Foundation - Integrated Behavioral Health Program for Underserved Women and Girls
- YWCA - Emergency Family Shelter Care and Housing
- Mustard Seed - Women in Community Health
- Women's Resource Center - Family Economic Success Initiative
- Guilford Education Alliance - Teacher Supply Warehouse
- Operation Xcel - 21st Century Community Learning Center Support
- A Simple Gesture - No Child Hungry
- Cone Health MedCenter for Women - Mother/Baby Dyad Program
- Anchor Hope - Community Resource Center
- BackPack Beginnings - Rising to the Challenge: Operational Expansion
- Guilford Child Development - Child Development Associate Apprenticeship Program
Kellin Foundation ($25k) Integrated Behavioral Health Program for Underserved Women and Girls
The Kellin Foundation strengthens resilience among children, families, adults, and communities through trauma-informed behavioral health services focused on prevention, treatment, and healing. They provide access to care for the uninsured community. The Integrated Behavioral Health Program for Women and Girls will provide resource coordination, peer support, support groups, and clinical treatment sessions for 200 women and girls who otherwise would not have access to care and who desperately need support to maintain their health and wellness.
YWCA ($20k) Emergency Family Shelter Care and Housing
The YWCA’s Emergency Family Shelter program offers women and children a safe haven with comprehensive intensive case management services. The program focuses on work, health, and income support, identifying education and employment opportunities, increasing financial literacy, engaging the entire family in empowerment and strength-based case management, and connecting families with children to resources to help them obtain and maintain permanent housing.
Mustard Seed ($15k) Women in Community Health
Mustard Seed's holistic approach to providing quality integrated healthcare to those in need is centered on the Women in Community Health Program. The medical team, in collaboration with partner organizations and institutions, provides quality care to women and their families who are burdened by poverty and isolation.
Women’s Resource Center ($10k) Family Economic Success Initiative (FESI)
The Women's Resource Center promotes women's self-sufficiency by assessing needs, providing assistance, and serving as a link to community resources. The Family Economic Success Initiative offers comprehensive training and financial education to women in order for them to obtain and retain stable employment, make the most of their money, and work toward a secure financial future. Women gain the confidence, skills, and tools to get off the financial tightrope, overcome basic subsistence needs, and plan for a secure future for themselves and their families.
Guilford Education Alliance ($10k) Teacher Supply Wearhouse
The Teacher Supply Warehouse is one of GEA’s cornerstone programs, designed to help offset GCS teachers’ out of pocket costs by offering them new and gently used classroom supplies at no cost. Teachers can shop at the TSW several times a year, which helps offset their personal investment. Leveraging wholesale purchasing, supply drives and volunteers, GEA more than doubles every dollar donated to offer teachers free classroom supplies.
Operation Xcel ($10k) 21st Century Community Learning Center Support
Operation Xcel empowers youth academically, socially, physically, and emotionally through after-school, summer, and mentorship programs. The 21st Century Community Learning Center locations provide afterschool and family literacy sessions. These sites provide assistance to low-income families who do not have access to after-school tutoring. The program also provides women's literacy and development activities during monthly parent sessions to support students' academic needs. Accessibility barriers are eliminated because all services, including transportation, are provided for free.
A Simple Gesture ($10k) No Child Hungry
A Simple Gesture mobilizes the community to provide nonperishable food to local food pantries, school-based food pantries, and medical clinic mini-pantries on a regular basis. They also collect and deliver surplus perishable food from businesses, schools, grocery stores, and restaurants to nonprofits that serve meals to clients and community members in need. The No Child Hungry Program is a three-year collaborative project that will feed 4,000+ pregnant women and children aged 0 to 18 in health-care settings
Cone Health Med Center for Women ($10k) Mother/Baby Dyad Program
The Mother/Baby Dyad program at Cone Health MedCenter for Women combines mother and baby into the same visit. Mothers no longer need to choose between care for their baby or care for themselves, they can do both during the same appointment. The Family Medicine Physician or Certified Nurse Midwife at the MedCenter will see mom and baby during the same appointment between the child’s ages of O – 5 years old.
Anchor Hope ($10k) Community Resource Center
The Anchor Hope Community Resource Center (CRC) is a residential home that provides a safe and comforting environment for children and teens who have been removed from their homes for safety reasons by a representative of the Department of Social Services in Guilford County. The children are kept at the CRC under the care of the social worker until foster placement is available. Siblings who have been separated and fostered by different families can come to the CRC to visit with each other. Anchor Hope partners with DSS to train teenagers with Life Skills to help them succeed on their own.
BackPack Beginnings ($25k - second of 4 installments) Rising to the Challenge: Operational Expansion
BackPack Beginnings will expand its capacity to serve more children and families who cannot afford or obtain food and other basic necessities. It will expand its community reach and collaboration in order to operate more direct food delivery/pantries in high-need neighborhoods, as well as drive-through pantries at their new warehouse. As space becomes available, collaborations to provide expanded food menus/options and fresh produce/meals will grow. A new family market will be added as part of the expansion, providing more direct client product selection, a more personalized shopping experience, and flexible operating hours. BackPack Beginnings' current child-centered services to feed, clothe, and comfort those in need serves over 12,000 children each year.
Guilford Child Development ($20k - second of 2 installments) Child Development Associate Apprenticeship Program
The Child Development Associate Apprenticeship Program aims to meet the demand for qualified teachers while also providing low-income individuals with opportunities and advancement. Participants in the Child Development Associate Apprenticeship Program receive on-the-job training and coursework aligned with the knowledge and competencies required to become a CDA and teach in an early childhood education program such as Early Head Start. This program is the first step in the process of becoming an Early Childhood Educator. This program serves 25 women per session, three times a year, for a total of 75 women.
Each of these critical programs will be featured on W2W social media channels on a weekly basis, so you can learn all about the amazing work they are doing to help make our community better. They will also be honored at the 2023 W2W Celebration Luncheon on March 6, 2023.
Women to Women is a permanent grantmaking endowment at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro dedicated to empowering women and children to create healthy families and vibrant communities in Guilford County. Each year this initiative awards high impact grants to programs, organizations, and projects that create a positive and measurable impact on women, their families, and their futures. Since 2010, Women to Women has awarded more than $1.4M to over 50 programs transforming the lives of women and girls and improving the wellbeing of our entire community. For more information, visit cfgg.org/w2w.
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is a charitable organization that inspires giving,
maximizes opportunities and strengthens communities for present and future generations. With assets of approximately $300 million and approximately 700 charitable funds under management, it promotes philanthropy by addressing emerging community issues, managing permanent endowments, and working with individuals, families, corporations, private foundations, and nonprofit organizations in achieving their charitable objectives. In 2020, it received $89.4 million in contributions and granted $35.3 million. For more information, visit cfgg.org.
