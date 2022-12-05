Fatal Crash 3804 West Gate City Blvd- Update
GREENSBORO, NC (December 5, 2022) – Greensboro Police have charged Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe with Involuntary Manslaughter, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Speeding at 103 mph in a 35 mph Zone, Careless and Reckless Driving, and Driving While License Revoked.
Fatal Crash 3804 West Gate City Blvd
GREENSBORO, NC (November 27, 2022) – On Sunday 11/27/2022 at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of West Gate City Blvd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. A 2015 Nissan Altima was being operated by Ms. Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, Mount Airy, NC, who was pulling out of the Cook Out located at 3804 W. Gate City Blvd onto W. Gate City Blvd. A 2022 Dodge Challenger was being operated by Mr. Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe, 39, Hoffman, NC, who was traveling west bound on W. Gate City Blvd. Mr. Ellerbe’s Dodge Challenger struck the drivers side of Ms. Portillo’s Nissan Altima.
Mrs. Portillo was pronounced dead at the scene and her passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Mr. Ellerbe was also transported the hospital for treatment.
The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is conducting this investigation. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.