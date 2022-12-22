GREENSBORO, NC (December 22, 2022) – The current winter storm sweeping across the country is bringing cold weather and winds to Greensboro, resulting in the Interactive Resource Center (IRC) opening as an overnight White Flag Warming Center today, December 22, through Monday, December 26. The IRC, located at 407 E. Washington St., will allow guests to shelter in place around the clock, with intake beginning at 7 pm. As the weekend progresses, capacity at all available shelters will be monitored and additional facilities will be activated as needed.
The IRC has hosted three White Flag efforts since Saturday, December 17.
· December 17 – 47 individuals used the facility
· December 18 – 65 individuals used the facility
· December 21 – 62 individuals used the facility
Activation of white flag occurs at an actual or “feels like” temperature of 25 degrees for two or more hours.
In addition to the IRC White Flag Warming Center, six units of the Doorway Project at Pomona Park will be ready for occupancy on the morning of Friday, December 23. The remaining units will be ready for occupancy within the next 10 days. The Safe Parking at Pomona Park will begin Friday, December 23, and will be open every night moving forward.
The Regency Inn is also being used as a shelter and is currently full. The IRC is using a referral form for its winter emergency shelter programs, including the Regency Inn and Doorway Project.
Contact the IRC at info@ircgso.org or 336-420-9794
