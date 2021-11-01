Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Presents Stunning Broadway Hit, Dreamgirls
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance proudly presents the hit Broadway musical, Dreamgirls, opening Nov.12 at the new Theatre Alliance stage at 650 W 6th St, Winston-Salem.
Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s-70s, Dreamgirls follows the rising stardom of the Dreamettes, an all-girl singing trio from Chicago. The three best friends—the phenomenally talented, but demanding Effie White (Morrissia Ravenell), the beautiful and appealing Deena Jones (Taylor Hope Mason), and the eager, romantic Lorrell Robinson (Kennethia Mason)—team up with driven, demanding manager Curtis Taylor (Brandon Wiley) who is determined to see their—and his—star rise. As their careers begin to take off, changes are made to ensure their mass appeal to the pop market. Egos are bruised, tempers flare, and hearts are broken in pursuit of stardom. Inspired by the stories of groups such as The Supremes and The Shirelles and featuring many iconic classic songs, Dreamgirls is a love letter to American R&B music and the artists that make such music great.
WHERE:
DREAMGIRLS will be inside our Theatre Alliance’s NEW venue: 650 West Sixth Street, with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to showtime.
WHEN:
Friday, November 12th at 8pm
Saturday, November 13th at 8pm
Sunday, November 14th at 2pm
Friday, November 19th at 8pm
Saturday, November 20th at 8pm
Sunday, November 21st at 2pm
WHO:
Directed by Jamie Lawson
Musically directed by Braxton Allen
Choreographed by Jordan Booker-Medley and John C. Wilson
Staring:
Curtis Taylor, Jr.- Brandon Wiley
Deena Jones- Taylor Hope Mason
Lorell Robinson- Kennethia Mason
Effie White- Morrissia Ravenell
CC- I’zaah Gray-Jones
Jimmy “Thunder” Early- Braxton Allen
Morrissia Ravenell (Effie White), Taylor Hope Mason (Deena Jones) and Kennethia Mason (Lorell Robinson) are going to bring down the house as your Dreamgirls at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance!
Photo by Jenny Lawrence, Dancing Lemur Photography
As always, we thank our season sponsors: Lewis and Keller Attorneys, YES! Weekly, Alliance Architecture of the Triad
With special thanks to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
Tickets: $25
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
For the safety and comfort of all WSTA guests, performers, and volunteers we have the following COVID related guidelines:
1. All of our performers are fully vaccinated.
2. We ask that all of our guests and volunteers be either fully vaccinated or have a recent (within 3 days) negative COVID test.
We are confident that our guests will behave responsibly with respect to their own safety and the safety of others, so we will not be checking vaccine cards or test results before performances. Masks are also required at all times inside the building.
PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W 6th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
WEBSITE: www.theatrealliance.ws
TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/wstalliance
