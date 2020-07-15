Since 10 a.m. on July 15, Winston-Salem protesters have been occupying the public urban green space of Bailey Park. The movement #OccupyWSNC is organized and facilitated by members of the Triad Abolition Project, The Unity Coalition and Normalize Action.
The #OccupyWSNC is set to last until 10 p.m. or until their demands are met. An organizer from Triad Abolition Project said that the occupation would be "continuous," and suggested that there might be an event tomorrow "if it's necessary."
Organizers with yellow arm bands distributed sheets with a series of QR codes taking smart phone users to a Google document outlining the event of the day and noting important safety rules.
"In order for this day to be successful, please be safe and follow the law at all times to deter any unnecessary arrests. Observe all traffic and pedestrian laws. When crossing a street, do not jaywalk. Use crosswalks, wait for traffic signals. Wear a mask and observe social distancing."
Protesters have been sitting in lawn chairs, on blankets and on the grass or walking around the park enjoying the sunny, 90-degree weather. Some painted old bed sheets with solidarity messages, others on roller skates skated around the park. Around noon, Burger Supreme food truck passed out free burger to those in occupation. After 5 p.m. this evening, an organizer said that there would be three guest speakers, food and drinks, as well as a musical performance.
The occupation movement comes after District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced at a press conference last Wednesday the arrests of five Forsyth County detention center officers, and one nurse involved in the death of John Neville, an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center who died on Dec. 4, 2019—only three days after he was booked at the jail. Details of Neville's death not previously known to the public also came to light during the press conference, which prompted an "emergency rally" held by Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem that evening.
Community members showed up to express their outrage of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's alleged lack of transparency, as it took almost seven months for this news to be announced to the public. The rally ended in a march, where five people (two of the organizers) were arrested on charges of "impeding traffic" in front of the Forsyth County Public Safety Building. The following night, 15 were arrested in an "act of civil disobedience." Since then, there has been multiple demonstrations in Winston-Salem.
