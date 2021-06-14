Baseball, Live Music, Food Trucks, Fireworks on Saturday, July 3 at Truist Stadium
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 11, 2021) –The Winston-Salem Dash and the City of Winston-Salem have announced a community Independence Weekend Celebration that will be held at Truist Stadium on Saturday, July 3. The event will include a collegiate woodbat baseball game, live music featuring Winston-Salem native Nashville recording artist Cooper Alan, food trucks, and fireworks!
Gates will open at 2:45 p.m. for a full day of entertainment.
- 3:00 p.m. Disco Turkeys Baseball Game
- 6:00 p.m. Watchtower on the Lowes Foods Backporch Stage (Dave Matthews Cover Band)
- 7:30 p.m. Thomas Mac on the Field Main Stage
- 8:15 p.m. Cooper Alan on the Field Main Stage
- 9:30 p.m. Independence Fireworks Show, presented by the City of Winston-Salem
Additional activities and amenities include food trucks, Dash concessions, and a Kids Zone.
Tickets are $12 if purchased before June 25 and $15 afterwards. Tickets include access to all the events and will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m. at wsdash.com and by calling 336-714-2287.
Parking for all Dash controlled lots will be $5. Free parking is available at the Center City Garage on Fourth Street, and a free shuttle will run from the garage to Truist Stadium every 10 minutes.
The Winston-Salem Dash have had a home game on July 4th every year since Truist Stadium opened in 2010. This season they will be on the road in Greenville, SC the entire July 4th weekend.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the High-A Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
