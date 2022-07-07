Why Must You Get Professional Liability Insurance?
When you run a business, it is vital to protect it. Therefore, insurance is necessary for many companies, mainly if you are providing a service. Since every company faces various risks, you should be ready for any eventuality, from property damage, personal injury, dissatisfied clients, robbery and theft, and other incidences.
It is unwise to think that you do not need insurance since you have a small business. On the contrary, small business owners should always consider getting insurance to protect their business from liabilities, including their personal properties, which could be jeopardized if the firm does not have its own protection.
What is professional liability insurance?
Professional liability insurance protects a company and its revenue from customer claims of unsatisfactory, incomplete, or late work. Customer accusations can lead to expensive lawsuits, which a small business might not be able to handle. A professional liability insurance coverage can protect you, saving your business.
You want to keep your clients happy and satisfied as a business owner. As a forward-thinking business owner, make professional liability as a part of your risk management strategies. It will cover the cost of client lawsuits. As you know, some clients may claim negligence that caused them financial loss. If a client thinks that way, they may take legal actions against you to recover whatever amount they lost. Incidences they cite may be any of the following:
● Failure to deliver expected services
● Missing work deadlines
● Work oversights or errors
● Project going beyond the agreed budget
● Breach of contract
● Negligence
For example, a client takes you to court because you missed the project deadline. Professional liability insurance will protect you from paying the legal costs from your own pocket. Of course, clients might sue you for other reasons. However, professional liability insurance can give you peace of mind knowing that your legal fees are covered, and you can continue running your business.
Difference between general liability insurance and professional liability insurance
You might already have general liability insurance and are wondering if you also need professional liability insurance. General liability insurance protects from third-party claims such as:
● Damage to property
● Bodily injuries
● Product liabilities
● Advertising injuries such as slander and copyright infringement
However, as a small business owner, you might think you already have protection, so why would you need professional liability insurance? Your need for professional liability insurance depends on the business you own. In some states, you need medical or legal malpractice insurance if you are a medical professional, doctor, or lawyer. The law may not require it from other service-based businesses, but it is still essential.
If you are providing professional services, you should consider getting professional liability insurance, especially if you are a:
● Consultant
● Auditor/accountant
● Real estate broker/agent
● Architect
● Engineer
● Insurance professional
Some clients would not consider getting your services if you do not have professional liability coverage. They want assurance that they have protection if you fail to deliver as agreed. As such, think about it, as the success of your business might hinge on professional liability insurance.
