Why Atlanta Is a Great City for Dog Owners

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.