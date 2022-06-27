What to Know About Evicting Someone
You never want to have to evict anyone, but unfortunately, there are situations where you may be forced to. You might be a real estate investor, and you have to evict someone as a landlord. You could also be in a situation where you have to evict a roommate.
Tenants, even in informal living situations, do have legal rights, so eviction isn’t as easy as telling them they have to go if they’re unwilling to leave. You have to go through the proper processes, or you can find yourself in legal trouble.
The following is a guide on how to evict someone.
What is an Eviction?
An eviction isn’t just kicking someone out of a property. Rather, the term refers to a legal process. An eviction is when a landlord goes through the steps to remove a tenant from a property they’re renting, with the majority of evictions happening because of lease violations.
A landlord can’t evict a tenant without a valid reason.The reason has to be legally recognized in the state where the property is. Lease paperwork should upfront outline why someone can be evicted. The reasons for eviction might include:
Not paying rent.
Repeated late payments
Too many people living there
Using a business property as a personal residence
Subleasing to someone without permission
Behavior that interferes with other tenants
Refusing reasonable changes to your lease terms or rent
Property damage
Using the property for illegal activities
Tenants are most often evicted for breaking their lease terms, but there are other situations that don’t have anything to do with tenant behavior. For example, a landlord can often evict someone if they want to use the property themselves, or they’re going to renovate it, and you can’t safely stay there. Some landlords might want to convert their buildings into a condo, or they might be planning to demolish them.
The reasons that you can legally evict someone vary based on the type of property, how it’s used, and state eviction laws.
Even though there are variations between states, most laws surrounding the eviction process are similar to one another.
The Eviction Process
The first steps someone should take before starting the eviction process include reviewing any applicable laws. It’s a good idea to talk to a real estate attorney, and you can also do some research on your own. Look at not only state laws regarding evictions but laws in your local municipality too.
You’ll need to have a valid reason for evicting a tenant based on the laws. Again, the most common reason for eviction is non-payment of rent.
It can always be a good idea when possible to try and have a calm conversation with the tenant. They might be willing to leave without an eviction because going through the eviction process can be time-consuming and expensive. Plus, tenants don’t typically want that mark on their credit.
You might also try to offer to pay the tenant to leave. It can sound frustrating to have to do that, but it can cost you thousands to go through a legal eviction. You may end up saving money by paying someone to leave.
If you can’t work out some type of agreement, your next step is serving a written eviction notice.
A written eviction notice might include pay or quit notice. This would state the rent is past due. It would give the tenant a certain amount of time to pay the past due rent in full, including late fees, or it would order them to vacate immediately.
There are also cure or quit notices when a tenant violates part of their lease aside from paying their rent, like having regular loud parties. In this situation, the written notice should give the option to fix whatever the problem is, or they have to vacate.
The third type of written eviction notice is called an unconditional quit notice. This requires the tenant to leave the property immediately, with no option to remedy the situation.
A lot of landlords will work with a real estate attorney who specializes in residential evictions to handle the proceedings. This can actually be more cost-effective because if you don’t do each step correctly, you might have to start it all over again.
If you don’t hire someone to help you, you have to prepare and then file pleadings in court and pay the filing fee.
At this point, it’s time to prepare for a court hearing, where you or your lawyer will get certain documents together.
You’ll bring the original signed lease, payment records, and records of any written correspondence with the tenant. You’ll need to bring evidence that you made a good-faith effort to fix the problem and evidence of the violations, like photos of the damage. You’ll also need to bring a copy of the eviction notice you served them with and proof of delivery.
As long as you follow all the necessary steps, you should get a ruling in your favor. That means you get a court order that lets you legally remove a tenant. This is called a Writ of Restitution, and it goes to local law enforcement. They then visit the property, let the tenant pack up, and if they have to, they physically remove the tenant who’s evicted.
If you win your case, a court will also probably award you a judgment for past due rent and the costs of damages. You might have to hire a collections agency to get the money.
How Evictions Affect Your Credit
Many landlords don’t even realize that it is actually more favorable for their tenants to move out voluntarily rather than go through the legal proceedings of an eviction. If you can have a conversation with the tenant and help them understand the implications of eviction on their record, they might be agreeable.
The eviction itself isn’t actually on someone’s credit report, but late payments are if you don’t pay what you owe and it’s sent to collections.
There are also tenant-screening services that are run by credit bureaus. A landlord can report things like violating the rules and late payments to these services.
What If You’re Evicting Someone Not on a Lease?
The above steps relate mostly to landlord-tenant relationships.
Then, there’s another situation—how do you get an unauthorized tenant to leave?
Even though it can violate lease terms, it’s fairly common for tenants to move in with a significant other, friend, or roommate without their landlord knowing. Some landlords also let a significant other move in without signing a lease. There can even be situations where a longer-term guest becomes a legal tenant.
It’s tough to remove an unauthorized roommate who doesn’t want to leave. Even if the landlord doesn’t authorize them to be there, they tend to have rights.
You need to let the person know in writing that you’re ending your current arrangement. In the written notice, provide a deadline that the roommate and their property need to be out.
You should give them at least 30 days’ notice because this is the standard for a month-to-month tenant.
It can be a good idea to mail it by certified mail even though you share an address because then you’ll have a record they received it. Keep one of the copies of the notice for your records.
If the roommate ignores you and stays in your rental, you might have to go through the process of filing an eviction lawsuit. The procedures are similar for someone who isn’t an official tenant unless state or local laws say otherwise.
You can’t legally lock out a tenant from a rental, even if they aren’t on the lease.
In some cases, your landlord might actually be able to help you get rid of a roommate, especially if they were aware of them. If you’re violating your rental agreement, though, your landlord could terminate your tenancy.
Tenant Defenses
Depending on the state, there are tenant defenses available in some cases.
For example, you can’t evict a tenant through any other means aside from a court order. It’s against the law to evict someone by changing the locks or turning off the utilities. This is known in some states as a self-help eviction, and a tenant can sue for damages and possession of their property.
If a landlord doesn’t exactly follow the procedures for eviction in their state, a tenant can also use that as a defense against their eviction.
If a landlord, for example, doesn’t give enough notice before filing a lawsuit, then the tenant can use it as a defense. The landlord might have to stop the lawsuit and provide new notice. This doesn’t stop the eviction, but it does delay it.
Whether you’re a landlord, a roommate, or a tenant, the biggest takeaway is that eviction can be a tough, long, and often expensive process for everyone involved. Avoiding it is the best-case scenario for everyone involved, if at all possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.