A dog attack can be traumatic, whether it results in physical injuries or not. Dog owners must be held accountable for the actions of their pets, and those attacked by dogs should know what to do afterward for the sake of health and legal rights.
If you're a dog owner or have been injured by a dog in cities like New York, you should always consult your attorney to help you understand the intricate dog laws in NYC and your legal rights or options. However, the following steps will help you take action to protect your legal rights and get your life back on track as quickly as possible after a dog attack.
1. Identify Witnesses
When a dog attack occurs, you should identify witnesses and be sure to get their contact information. Be sure to record their names, phone numbers, and addresses if possible and ask them for statements about what they saw and heard. You should also note any additional information that can be used to reach your witnesses, including license plate numbers, vehicle make, model, and color, and distinguishing features such as tattoos or piercings.
2. Seek Medical Treatment
When you or a loved one havesuffered injuries from a dog attack, you should immediately seek medical attention. It's also important to get a rabies vaccination right away if the dog was not up to date on its shots or not vaccinated at all. You will likely have to pay for this out of pocket unless your health insurance policy includes coverage for animal bites.
Remember, an injury from a dog bite can be very severe and potentially fatal if not treated quickly. If it’s not safe to call 911 from your location, get yourself or your child out of harm’s way and then call for emergency help.
3. Report It to the Police or Animal Control
No matter where you live, you should report the incident to your local police department or animal control in most cases. For residents of New York City, you can report dog bites and other violations by calling 311. You'll need to give your contact information and a description of what happened. If you can, it's best to bring along witnesses and any photos or videos you have on hand.
Even if it was just a small dog bite and wasn’t too serious, you should still file a report with your local animal control department. This will ensure that they have access to all the information they need about your pet and that it stays up to date in their records.
4. Document the Injury
Record information about your injuries with pen and paper. Note where you are and describe what happened in as much detail as possible. Take multiple photos of both where you were bitten and the dog that attacked you. This will serve as evidence should you need it later on in a court case against the dog owner. In addition, reach out to friends and family members who can corroborate your story.
5. Contact a Personal Injury Attorney
Dog attacks can leave victims with expensive medical bills and scars that last forever. If a dog has attacked you, it’s important to consult with an attorney to determine your legal options. They can help you figure out what to do after a dog attack and help you recover financially.
You should be aware that you might be entitled to compensation for your medical bills, damages, pain, and lost wages resulting from your injuries. An attorney may be able to help you deal with the dog owner and insurance companies to get your rightful compensation, from filing personal injury claims against owners, employers, or property owners to seeking punitive damages in court. Don’t be afraid to take action when an aggressive dog hurts you or someone else.
6. Communicate with the Dog Owner
Many communities have strict dog laws that require owners to carry specific insurance. If you plan on filing a claim against a dog owner, be sure to communicate with them early to avoid conflict.
If you don't have an address or phone number for the dog owner, it may be difficult to contact them. You can call 911 and provide as much information as possible about where, when, and what type of dog attacked you. If a police officer witnessed or responded to your incident, they might also be able to help locate dog ownership information.
Endnote
Even the sweetest dog in the world can attack if provoked by a stranger, especially if they're protecting their family or home. It's essential to understand what you should do after a dog attack based on your unique situation and what you've been advised by emergency medical personnel when they arrive at the scene.
