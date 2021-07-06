Although the online casino industry’s growth has no signs of slowing down, there’s no doubt that the traditional casino experience is unmatched. The luxury and the social experience of making a trip to the casino unfortunately can’t be fully replicated online as of yet, but there should be reasons why people flock to online casinos.
With the pandemic closing down casinos practically everywhere in 2020, gamblers turned to the online sphere, and even though the world is opening back up again, here are some reasons why you might want to stick with online casinos over traditional casinos.
Accessibility and Convenience
Perhaps the number one advantage of playing in online crypto casino is that you can do it anytime and anywhere you are in the world as long as you have a device and an internet connection. On the other hand, making a trip to the nearest local casino can take hours for some people in remote areas.
Going to the online casino takes up at most a few minutes of your time. They’re also open and running 24/7, and if you do ever find an online casino undergoing maintenance, you could as easily transfer to another provider.
Game Variety
When you’re at a real-life casino, you’re only confined to the games and the stakes that they offer in that place. If you want to find other games, you’d have to walk or drive all the way to other neighboring casinos hoping that you find the game or the stakes that you’re looking for.
In online casinos, apart from naturally having a wider selection of games since there are no physical restrictions, you can easily go from one online casino to another with just a few clicks.
Bonuses and Promotions
Traditional casinos try to attract and retain players by offering luxurious rewards and bonuses to loyal players, usually in the form of comps and other exclusive benefits in the casino and its accompanying hotel. However, most of these rewards, or at least those worth having, generally only come after you’ve worked your way up the VIP ladder.
You won’t have this problem in online casinos. Though most online casinos also adopt their own VIP system, you can avail of their bonuses as soon as you sign up. Most online casinos offer welcome bonuses which allow you to reap benefits and save money as early as your first deposit. You could even sign up for multiple casinos and avail of each casino’s welcome bonus for maximum value.
Safety and Security
Real-life casinos prioritize the security of their clients, but only as far as within their premises. Though you’re sure that you and your money will be safe in a traditional casino, taking home lumps of cash when you win is a whole different story.
This is something that you don’t need to worry about when playing online. In online casinos, all your transactions are done online, and casinos offer a variety of secure means for making deposits and transactions, such as bank transfers, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrency.
Use of Third-Party Applications
One drawback of online casinos is you won’t see other players when playing games such as poker, where physical tells play a huge role in determining the decisions you make.
However, you can legally use third party applications such as heads-up displays in poker games online which can allow you to use the data of other players to have a better read on them which will in turn help you make better decisions when you’re faced against them.
No External Pressure
Whenever you go to traditional casinos, you can be sure that they’d want you to stick around as long as possible. All casino games are mathematically tilted in favor of the casino. Thus, the longer you stay, the more likely you are to lose and the more money the casino will make from you. For this reason, casinos use various methods, such as having no clocks and windows, to make you forget how long you’ve been playing.
When you’re playing online, everything is within your control. As long as you practice self-control, there’s nothing that will incentivize you to stay and you’ll be more likely to keep your winnings.
Easy Access to Feedback
Not all traditional casinos are reliable, and even if they are, you can’t be so sure about the quality of service they provide unless you’re there or you know people who go to that particular casino. Plus, the service they provide may sometimes be dependent on the client’s behavior and status as well.
When it comes to online casinos, you have a wide variety of resources that provide in-depth reviews of online casinos that will help you decide if an online casino is worth playing in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.