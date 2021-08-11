2020 was a year of hard lessons, starting over and fighting off all the negative currents that were thrown our way all basically because of the global COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world and is still causing difficulties all around. But hey, it’s time to put 2020 and all it gave us in the past and start looking towards 2021 who’s already with us. While the sports industry took some severe hits because of the pandemic, sports betting fans around the world are eager to see what 2021 will bring, hoping for way better outcomes than 2020, but how will pro sports work in 2021 and what can we expect?
The Battle Will Be an Uphill One
While 2020 was basically a year to stop, think and act with what was around, 2021 seems like it’s time to start picking up the pieces of what last year left and start building up again towards a new normality. It clearly won’t be easy, with 2021 seeming like an updated version of 2020 with a bitter twist, according to british newspaper The Guardian. Sports fans should not forego the fact that the pandemic is still very much among us, meaning that the idea of getting back on the pro sports horse will not be as easy as talking about it.
Just like in 2020 all of the top professional sports leagues in the world had to take different routes as to how to navigate through the COVID pandemic either cancelling all together or postponing their games and events, 2021 is still a year where navigating towards the top safety and health measures is key. Leagues like the NBA and NFL have successfully offered fans the action they so much craved, of course with certain nonnegotiable compromises, the most important right now being the absence of fans in the majority of arenas.
Vaccines Are The First Sign Of Change
The production and rolling out of covid-19 vaccines to be able to fight back against the virus has come as a breath of fresh air for a population slowly but desperately seeking for answers and solutions. In the sports world the vaccines are also seen like a much needed helping hand towards getting back to normality, in this case a new normality. But while the vaccination efforts in different parts of the world is already underway, people in all rounds of the sports industry have come to an understanding that waiting is key.
With the vaccination campaigns focusing first on front line workers and populations in a more visible sphere of danger, professional athletes have acknowledged the fact that they are not nor should they expect or demand to be moved up in the demand list for vaccinations. While the vaccines will help greatly in improving conditions for athletes, executives and fans alike, for example allowing fans to attend games physically instead of through a screen or a cardboard cutout, in order to get to that stage patience and responsibility must be key.
Major Sports Events Will Come Back
2020 saw sports stop, 2021 will see sports come back and with them some of the most important and exciting events, especially if you’re a fan of doing a bit of online betting. Starting with the biggest football game of the year, the LV Super Bowl to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan and the Euro and Copa America soccer tournaments, 2021 promises to give fans back the action that they so much missed in 2020. While the idea of sports coming back to their normal full helm is not one that is in full sight for 2021, efforts will be made, including limited fan attendance to events and the normalization of sports leagues, always keeping in mind the health and safety protocols that have been key in being able to mark a comeback. Sports fans can at least be safe in knowing that 2021 will surely be better than 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.