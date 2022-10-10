To save time and money, many couples choose to have an informal wedding with little to no ceremony at all. A more formal approach is always appreciated and often more appreciated, but it isn’t necessary if you are on a tighter budget or if you just want a quick wedding that doesn’t take weeks to plan out. With the help of these wedding program ideas, you can throw together an informal wedding in no time that still feels festive and celebratory.
Classic Letterpress
This is a letterpress card, which is an elegant way to offer your guests information about your special day without having to have a large printed program. Printed menu cards are also customizable and come in a variety of colors and paper types that are perfect for any wedding theme. If you're looking for something that doesn't take up much space or cost too much, this is the best option.
The great thing about these wedding program templates is they can be used as table numbers by adding additional information on the back side of the card. Guests can then write their names on their designated spots on the table. The color of the card itself can be changed to match your wedding decor and it won't get lost among other decorations.
The quick one-page guide will give your guest all the necessary details about what's happening at your ceremony so they don't need to flip through a book-sized document while trying to find their seat. It's simple but it still adds charm and style to any type of event.
Bold Font
In the world of weddings, timing is everything. If you're planning a wedding in a short amount of time, you might not have time to order custom programs or buy expensive invitations. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to make your wedding program chic and memorable without spending a lot of money.
Just because you're planning a quick wedding doesn't mean you can't follow traditional etiquette rules. When it comes to your program, that means listing all of your wedding day details in a beautiful way. You could use an online template and edit it to include things like your name, date, venue, catering info, etc., then print copies on cardstock at home.
Another option would be to design a one-page layout with this information on the front side and blank pages on the back side so guests can sign as they come in. Customizable templates can also be found online for purchase, which allows you to change fonts, colors, and other elements of the text. These typically end up being less expensive than ordering a full set of cards from somewhere else, plus you'll have plenty more time to work on them.
Just a Splash of Color
One way to save time on your wedding program is to use a quick, easy template. This template Splash of Color will get you set up with all the basics for a small wedding.
Finally, staple them together in order to create your full wedding program booklet. Keep in mind that if you're going to offer people this as an option, they'll need access to a printer and they should know how to enter text into Microsoft Word (or whatever word processing software they're using).
They'll also need scissors or a paper cutter to cut their papers down to size. Be sure to include instructions so people know what they're getting themselves into before printing out any of these templates. You can either email your guests or send them a PDF version to download. Either way, be sure to keep track of who has received what so you can thank those who help you when it's over.
You may also want to consider buying cards with pre-printed envelopes so people can mail back the completed programs without having to lick stamps. Not only does this make things easier for everyone involved but it reduces waste too.
Themed Header
In order to save time and money, a couple's wedding program can be a simple one-page booklet. Since it is only one page long, the content should be limited to the basics: who is getting married, where they are getting married, when they are getting married and why they are getting married.
The bride and groom can also include any other pertinent information such as their names, how many children they have, how many grandchildren they have, or what profession each person has. It is up to them what details they want to include.
However, this could be helpful for guests in determining whether or not they will attend the ceremony. Guests with family obligations might not attend because they don't have enough notice. On the flip side, if there is a compelling reason to attend (such as an impending retirement), guests may decide to make a last-minute trip if all of their family members will be present at the ceremony.
If the guests know that they won't be able to attend, then they can provide their regrets and well wishes beforehand. Having a one-page program limits distractions during the ceremony by eliminating unnecessary detail on paper materials like seating charts, map directions, food selections, or contact information.
Programs can be made quickly using Microsoft Word or Google Drive so the bride and groom can access them from anywhere without having to print anything out. There are online templates available to use or couples can create their own design using any digital editing software.
Creating individualized programs may take some additional time but it gives guests more insight into the reasons behind the wedding instead of just providing basic information about location, date, and hours for visitation/reception.
