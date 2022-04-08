Want an Extraordinary Challenge? Consider a Thru-Hike
If you've never heard the term thru-hike before, your first question might be something along the lines of hiking through what? The thru piece is a little misleading because this is not about hiking through something but from end to end: in other words, hiking a long trail from one end to the other. This is usually done all in one go, although some people have to take a few weeks off to deal with injuries or family issues. Many set out on these walks to commune with nature and for the physical and mental challenge it offers. Many call thru-hiking a life changing experience. Preparation is key to success, and the tips below can help you get ready.
Choose a Hike
You can thru-hike one of the big American long-distance trails, such as the Appalachian Trail or the Pacific Crest Trail, or you can pick a shorter route, such as the John Muir Trail, which takes weeks instead of months. Other countries have paths you can walk as well, such as New Zealand's 3000-kilometer Te Araroa. Consider your hiking experience and the nature of the trails themselves. The Appalachian Trail is physically tough but has many towns along the way for resupply and is famous for its social aspect. In contrast, you'll probably need to have some wilderness experience before tackling the Continental Divide Trail, and you may see few other hikers on it.
Your Gear
You'll need the right gear for one of these expeditions. First, there's what many call the big three--your sleep system, your shelter, and your backpack. But there are other vital pieces of gear as well, particularly your shoes, weather-appropriate clothing, and water along with a filtration or purifying system. You may want a stove too. Gear can be costly, easily upwards of $1000, but you can look for sales and secondhand equipment. You might also want to think about personal loans. This is nearly always a better option than buying things on credit, and you can look around for a lender who offers a favorable payment plan. While you shouldn't waste money, you should buy quality gear because it is important not just to your comfort but your survival.
Training
The other necessary element for your success is training. You might hear people say that you can get your legs on the trail, but this isn't really the case. It might be possible if you are very young and already in decent condition, but most people risk injury with this approach. There are a few different elements to training and they go beyond simple fitness boosting tips and tricks, they are more tailored to hiking specifically. First, you need to practice doing what you'll be doing on the trail, hiking for several hours with a heavy pack more than one day in a row. This will not just prepare you physically but can help you decide whether you need to replace some gear or if you're packing too much. Next, you might want to consider strength training and other cross-training. You will definitely get into better shape as you go, but you need a basic level of conditioning before you set out.
