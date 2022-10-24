Walk To End Alzheimer's In Greensboro Raises Over $132,000
Team Mom and Dad Named Top Fundraising Team
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Oct. 24, 2022 – More than 1,000people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Guilford Countyin the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at LeBauer Park in Greensboro on Oct. 15. Participants raised over $132,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs.
“Congratulations and a big thanks to our dedicated Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Triad area community for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter.
Team Mom and Dad was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $8,340. The other top fundraising teams include Edward Jones – REG63 Not 2 Be Forgotten ($7,390) and GXO Team Black ($7,330).
On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
Lanie Pope, chief meteorologist for WXII 12 News, emceed the Opening Ceremony. Pope has been a champion for the organization for many years because of losing her mother to Alzheimer’s.
Added Lambert, “We appreciate everyone involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 356,000 caregivers that we care and we are committed to fight to end this disease.”
The Association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $150,000 by the end of the year. Walk Day may have passed, but donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/Guilford.
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s. Learn more at alz.org/walk.
Alzheimer's Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
About the Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter:
The Western Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 49 central and western North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs and care consultations. For more information about Alzheimer's disease or the Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter, visit alz.org/northcarolina or call (800) 272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
