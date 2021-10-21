WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S IN GUILFORD COUNTY RAISES OVER $125,000
Wesley Memorial UMC High Point Named Top Fundraising Team
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Oct. 21, 2021 – More than 600 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Guilford Countyin the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at LeBauer Park or in their own neighborhoods on Oct. 16. Participants raised more than $125,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs.
“We appreciate our Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Guilford County community and surrounding areas for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter. “Congratulations and many thanks to all involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 358,000 caregivers that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease.”
Wesley Memorial UMC High Point was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $12,120. The other top fundraising teams include: Southern Guilford Satellite Rotary Club ($7,511) and Team Helen ($7,115).
On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony was emceed by WXII 12's Chief Meteorologist, Lanie Pope. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
The Association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $135,000 by the end of the year. Walk Day may have passed, but individuals are being encouraged to still register, watch the opening ceremony, walk in their neighborhoods and fundraise on their own. Registrations and donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/Guilford.
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’sis the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.
About the Alzheimer's Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.
About the Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter:
The Western Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 49 central and western North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®. For more information about Alzheimer's disease or the Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/northcarolina or call (800) 272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
