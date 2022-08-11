Visit High Point promotes Christina Payne to Director of Business Development
Payne’s responsibilities will expand to focus on High Point residents, visitors, and designers alike
HIGH POINT, N.C. (August 11, 2022) — After six years with the organization, Christina Payne has been promoted to the position of Visit High Point Director of Business Development. Previously serving as the business development manager, Payne was the face of the Visit High Point concierge services, which delivers complimentary planning to consumers and designers who want to maximize their time and productivity shopping in the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM. Her responsibilities have previously centered around broadening direct business opportunities in the home furnishings industry.
In her new role, Payne will continue using her skillset in guest services and knowledge of the home furnishings industry to lead strategic initiatives to strengthen the home furnishings and design brand in High Point.
“Destination marketing organizations have traditionally delivered programming and services directly to the consumer experience,” says Melody Burnett, Visit High Point President. “Visit High Point is comfortable playing in that space. However, to realize High Point’s full potential as a year-round design destination, we must lean outside of our comfort zone to position our city to the trade businesses in the home furnishings industry that are conditioned to attend the twice-a-year High Point Market and to those who have yet to discover the High Point experience.”
Payne’s increased responsibilities will encompass making High Point a year-round destination for designers & other visitors, maximizing opportunities in the home furnishing industry outside of the twice-annual High Point Furniture Market, and building a network of trusted businesses and programs that can deliver on High Point’s legacy brand promise as the home furnishings capital. “Partnering with HPxD and the High Point Market is foundational, yet Christina brings the critical services component to help us deliver on High Point’s brand promise as a desirable home furnishings and design destination,” continued Burnett.
Payne will continue managing operations and programming of the Regional Visitors Center, which hosts 21 galleries and specialized tools that cater to the visitor and shopping experience. She will also play a key role in developing Visit High Point’s Partner of Excellence Program, which promotes exceptional visitor-facing businesses that deliver quality services and products to outside visitors.
According to Burnett, the Partner of Excellence program is critical to economic developers and meeting planners who rely on this listing to present to their customers as the good housekeeping seal of services and products in High Point. “Payne manages our tools, services and programs that make connecting to our home furnishings and design offerings easy and furthermore is also an added value that our locals can take advantage of right here at home,” added Burnett.
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
