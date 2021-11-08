CAREER DIGEST
Virtual & In Person Training and Hiring Events at Triad Goodwill
For November 5 and Beyond
Virtual Training Event: PowerPoint: Building A Winning Presentation, on Monday, November 8, 1:30PM-3:30PM via Zoom. The Microsoft PowerPoint course covers a broad range of topics to help you create powerful presentations. The introduction course will cover how to apply themes, use outlines, add graphics and multimedia, and create transitions to deliver effective presentations. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Create with Canva I, on Wednesday, November 10, 2:00PM-3:30PM via Zoom. Canva allows users to easily create beautiful designs and documents. In this workshop, you will learn how Canva is perfect for easily creating beautiful slides, flyers, posters, social media posts, book and album covers, presentations, resumes, photo collages, and so much more. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: A Guide to Google Drive: Drive and Docs, on Monday, November 15 from 11:00AM – 12:30PM via Zoom. Google Drive is an easy tool to store your files and access them from any device. You can store pictures, create a budget sheet, and share files with family and friends! During this workshop you will learn how to navigate Google Drive and use Google Docs. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Online Safety: Protecting Your Digital Footprint, on Wednesday, November 17 from 11:00AM – 12:30PM via Zoom. This workshop will teach individuals how to safely navigate the Internet and protect their personal information. This will include: Build awareness of Internet Safety and possible dangers, identify what information is appropriate to share and what kinds of interactions to avoid, learn different ways you can protect your personal information, and understand what steps you can take to protect yourself. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Job Searching – How to Look for a Job, on Wednesday, November 17 from 1:30PM – 3:30PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Searching for jobs can be a difficult and sometimes frustrating task. This workshop will guide participants on the best practices for job searching, how to use keywords to search for the right jobs, setting up accounts and uploading files, and much more. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Resume Development, on Thursday, November 18 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn ways to bolster your resume appropriately and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration. This will include: Defining what a resume is and its purpose, learning different resume formats and the advantages and disadvantages of each, step-by-step creation of the most common sections found on resumes, knowing ways to bolster your resume appropriately, learning what information should be included and what pitfalls to avoid, and preparing and writing your resume. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: How to Rock a Virtual Interview, on Thursday, November 18 from 11:00AM – 12:30PM via Zoom. This workshop will teach individuals best practices for attending virtual job fairs and virtual interviews. This will include: how to prepare for a virtual interview, how to locate an appropriate interview space, what to wear for a virtual interview. Register Here
In Person Training Event: How To Tell Your Story, on Thursday, November 18 from 1:00PM – 3:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn how to articulate your skills, strengths, and work experiences; practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories. This will include: focusing on preparing for the interview, learning how to respond to different types of interview questions, learning how to articulate skills, strengths, and work experience, learning and practicing how to address difficult or uncomfortable questions, such as gaps in work experience, criminal histories, illegal interviews questions, and more, plus learning and being able to employ effective and successful follow-up strategies, keys to re-branding yourself, and identifying the appropriate dress for an interview. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Moving From A Job to a Better Job, on Thursday, November 18 from 1:30PM – 3:30PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. This course will teach participants how to manage their career development and advancement to journey from just having a job, to getting a better job, and finally to a job that is right for them. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Customer Service for Any Job, on Friday, November 19 from 1:30PM – 3:30PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Customer services skill are one of the most sought-after abilities by employers today. Whether you are interacting with coworkers, outside vendors for you company, customers on a retail sales floor, or any other job you can think of – customer service is necessary for your success. This workshop will teach participants the basic principles of customer service and how to apply them no matter what job they are employed at. Register Here
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
HVAC Certification Program! Info Sessions Every Day
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Interested in a career in the HVAC industry? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour. We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals.
Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
