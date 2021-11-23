Village of Clemmons Annual Tree Lighting
Clemmons, North Carolina – The Village of Clemmons will be hosting the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Tues., Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. The Tree Lighting event, sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Clemmons will take place on the front lawn of Village Hall.
This FREE event will include a DJ, hot chocolate, cookies, a visit from Santa, and guaranteed “snow showers.” Activities will begin at 6PM. Parking is available at Clemmons United Methodist Church.
We are honored to announce the Castillo-Garcia family will be lighting the tree. In March 2019, Mya (one of five children) was diagnosed with leukemia and began her battle. She had many long stays between Brenner's and Duke hospital that resulted in a stem cell transplant. She continues to fight her battle but is making improvements each day. All of the children have been students at Southwest Elementary School. During those long hospital stays, Southwest staff became family helping when possible. Southwest PTA will host a table at the event to collect any gift cards or cash donations to go directly to the family.
A special thank you to Chick-fil-A Clemmons for providing FREE COOKIES to all kids in attendance. Hot chocolate will be provided by Clemmons United Methodist Church. Chick-fil-A Clemmons will also be on site with a Chick-fil-A sandwiches, chips and bottled water for purchase. $1 from each sandwich sold goes directly to the family.
In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled to Thurs., Dec. 2.
For more information, please call the Village at 336.712.4042.
