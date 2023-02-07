Vetster Encourages Employers to Sign Up for National Pet Day Off
During the global pandemic, many household pets became used to having their human family members around due to the lockdown. When things finally returned to normal and people went back to work, it was as much a shock for four-legged family members as it was for the two-legged ones.
An initiative called National Pet Day Off is set to take place in April, and this annual event is designed to enable pet parents to enjoy aday off with pets and shower them with the attention that they might have become used to during the pandemic. As part of the initiative, employers are asked to give employees with pets a half or full day off to focus on their companions. This is something that the experts from Vetster are encouraging employers to do.
Getting Employers Involved
Many businesses have already signed up for the initiative in 2023, and Vetster wants to try and get more employers on board to embrace this important day off. It is something that can provide benefits for businesses as well as for employees, and it will definitely benefit the pets who finally get the chance to be showered with attention again.
One of the ways in which Vetster is encouraging employers to get involved is by giving pet parents in their workforce some time off for National Pet Day Off. This could be a half day or full day, but the important thing is that it allows them to take some time out and enjoy spending it with their pets. Employees can also spend the time they get off volunteering at local shelters if they wish to, which is something that will help a great cause.
Another way in which employers are encouraged to embrace the initiative is byarranging fundraising events to raise money for animal charities and causes. This is something that will help to encourage team building among employees, enable the employer to do their bit for a good cause, and will help to bring much-needed aid to animal charities.
Employers are also being encouraged to spread the work about their participation in this initiative, as this will then help to bring more businesses on board. This is something that they can easily do through social media channels, and it will also help to bring in more money for any animal fundraising events they are holding.
A Boon for Pet Owners and Employers
According to Vetster, National Pet Day Off is something that will benefit both pet owners and employers. For employers, it shows that they are a modern and considerate employer that is pet-friendly and willing to do their bit for pets and animal charities. This is something that can help employers to gain a lot of respect.
For pet owners on the workforce, the extra time off means that they get to focus on their pets, or they can do their bit for needy animals by volunteering at a charity.
