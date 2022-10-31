Vetster Advice on Dog Safety This Halloween
Halloween is an exciting time for many – adults love it, kids adore it, and even pets get involved sometimes. In fact, many dog owners love to get their pets into the spirit of Halloween with things such as costumes and special treats. While it can be fun and exciting for you and your pet, it is important to keep in mind safety when it comes to your dog at Halloween, and this means taking a few key things into consideration.
From giving the rightHalloween dog treats to reducing the risk of your pet escaping, there are various things that you need to keep in mind when it comes to your dog at Halloween. As you can see from the image below, there are lots of reasons why many dogs end up seeking emergency medical care during the Halloween season, and to reduce the risk of your pet ending up there, you need to ensure you take care.
By taking proper precautions, you can ensure your dog enjoys a happy and safe Halloween. In this article, we will look at some of the things you can do to ensure your dog’s safety.
What You Can Do
There are lots of important steps that you should take in order to ensure your dog has a healthy and happy Halloween. Some of these are:
Make Sure You Get the Right Costume
One thing to do is make sure you get the right costume for your dog if you are intending to dress your pup up. It is very important that you consider safety, as dogs will chew and bite at things. So, keep the costume simple, make sure it is comfortable, and ensure there are no loose bits and other attachments that your dog could bite off, as this could cause a choking hazard.
Be Careful with Treats
You also need to make sure you are careful when it comes to Halloween treats for your dog. You need to avoid giving your pet human treats such ascandy and chocolate, as this could do a lot of harm and could be toxic for your pet. Instead, make sure you have a good stock of dog treats, but also be sure that you purchase ones of a high quality. It is also important to remember that treats can be very rich, so don’t be tempted to overdo it and give your dog too many treats at Halloween.
Reduce the Risk of Escape
With people coming and going from your home to attend parties or for trick-or-treating, there is an increased chance of your dog escaping at this time of the year. This is something else that you must keep in mind, as you need to protect your pet and stop it from running amok. So, make sure that your dog is safely in another room when opening doors so that it does not bolt out of the door.
These are some of the things you need to keep in mind in order to keep your dog safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.