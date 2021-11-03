UPS Aims to Hire 825 At ‘UPS Brown Friday’ Events in Greensboro
Three-day hiring blitz takes place November 4-6
Virtual and in-person job fairs will be held in company locations nationwide
[GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA], Nov. 2, 2021 – UPS (NYSE: UPS) announced today that it expects to hire at least 825 seasonal employees in the Greensboro area this Thursday through Saturday, in its annual ‘UPS Brown Friday’ event. Nationally, UPS plans to hire 60,000 employees during the three-day hiring blitz.
Nearly a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially kick off the holiday shopping season, the UPS Brown Friday event includes virtual events on UPSJobs.com/Brown Friday that will support more than 1,200 locations across the U.S. The hiring weekend is part of its broader effort, announced last month, to hire seasonal workers to support its annual holiday shipping rush.
“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs through Saturday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”
Full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers – have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. Over the last three years, about a third of those hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 138,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.
UPS is offering current employees $200 for every eligible employee referral they submit. Local events in Greensboro include:
- UPS Driver, & Helper Virtual Hiring Event on November 4-6
Those who are unable to attend a hiring fair can still apply easily online, at UPSjobs.com.
Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment. UPS has invested nearly $670 million in tuition assistance – nearly $30 million a year since the program was established in 1997 – helping over 300,000 employees pay for their college education.
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories.
