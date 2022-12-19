New Program Delivers Free Groceries to Families over Winter Break
United Way of Forsyth County partners with DoorDash, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, local nonprofits and grocers to provide food for families over the holidays
Winston-Salem, NC - (December 19, 2022) - In response to rising levels of financial hardship, United Way of Forsyth County, in collaboration with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, is utilizing its program, Ride United Last Mile Delivery (RULMD), to deliver donated bags of food to a number of students and their families county-wide. This innovative program reduces transportation and health barriers for students’ families by delivering food and essential items donated by local grocers to their doorsteps before the holiday break.
In the past year, more than 4.4 million requests for food, household items and transportation have been fielded by 211, a vital community service. RULMD is a home delivery program that brings food and essential supplies from nonprofits to vulnerable populations to help address hunger and other complex community challenges.
The "last mile" represents the last hurdle in getting food to people who face challenges in accessing basic needs because of health considerations, lack of public transit, or other barriers. In collaboration with local agencies, food banks and grocery partners, United Way of Forsyth County is powering food deliveries via DoorDash.
“RULMD extends the ways we already help people respond to, and recover from challenges, including those caused by systemic inequities and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Antonia Monk Richburg, President and CEO of United Way of Forsyth County. “Too many students and their families face ongoing financial challenges in a time that should be filled with joy, especially when it comes to putting food on the table and covering other basic needs. By partnering with DoorDash, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, local nonprofits and grocers, we can help ensure that students and their families don’t go hungry when school is not in session.”
People who need help finding available local resources, including food, can call 211 or visit 211.org for more information.
About 211
211 is a vital service leveraged by millions of people across North America. Every day, clients contact 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services, and childcare and family services. Last year, 211 responded to over 27 million requests for assistance across the United States. The service is available to over 96% of the U.S. population, including Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and is also available in most of Canada. Individuals in need or who are looking for information for someone else can call 211 from a cell phone or landline or visit 211.org for more contact information.
About DoorDash
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers’ expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.
About United Way of Forsyth County
United Way of Forsyth County brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone. Its vision is to create a world-class community where no one lives in poverty, and everyone holds the power to access the opportunities and resources needed to thrive. Learn more at forsythunitedway.org.
