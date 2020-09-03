Winston-Salem, North Carolina: One lucky person will win a brand-new car from any one of the participating dealerships, valued up to $25,000.
Sponsoring dealerships are:Bob King Hyundai, Bob King Kia, Bob King Mazda, Bob Neill Mercedes, Crossroads Ford of Kernersville, Flow BMW-Mini, Flow Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac, Flow Honda, Flow Lexus, Flow VW-Audi-Subaru, Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Modern Chevrolet, Modern Infiniti of Winston-Salem, Modern Nissan, Modern Toyota, NorthPoint Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep, Ram, Parks Chevrolet Kernersville, Parkway Ford, Vestal Buick GMC, Volvo of Winston-Salem
President and CEO Cindy Gordineer notes, "We are very excited to have the support of so many local car dealerships who have truly united to make the Driving Forward Together contest possible. Their support and generosity is what makes our community so special".
Info about the contest:
How do I enter?
Make an undesignated gift of $100 or more to United Way of Forsyth County’s 2020 Annual Campaign between August 15, 2020 and April 30, 2021. Please note a gift to the Tocqueville Leadership Society, Leadership Circle, Women’s Leadership Council or Young Leaders United is considered undesignated.
Provide a personal email address to United Way of Forsyth County. Turn in pledge form to United Way of Forsyth County no later than 5 p.m. on:
October 30th for November 30th drawing . Qualified entries are eligible for subsequent drawings on February 26th and/or May 28th.
January 29th for February 26th drawing. Qualified entries are eligible for the subsequent drawing on May 28th. April 30th for May 28th
Donors may make a gift online at www.donateunited.org, pledge through their company’s online pledge system, or complete a paper pledge form. Completed pledge forms must be given to the company’s Employee Campaign Champion, who will turn them into United Way of Forsyth County at the conclusion of their campaign. United Way of Forsyth County will not be responsible for companies that fail to submit their employees’ pledge forms prior to the cutoff date. United Way of Forsyth County will not be responsible for lost or misdirected mail. Donors may elect NOT to enter the Car Giveaway.
United Way of Forsyth County reserves the right to redirect any designated gifts to the general investment fund if you enter the Car Giveaway.
Who is eligible to win?
Any North Carolina resident who is 18 years or older, possesses a valid driver’s license, provides proof of auto insurance prior to accepting the car, makes an undesignated gift of $100 or more to United Way of Forsyth County’s 2020 Annual Campaign, and provides a personal email address is eligible to win. United Way of Forsyth County reserves the right to determine the validity of all entries. The Car Giveaway is void outside North Carolina.
Contributions of the following amounts qualify for the number of entries referenced below:
$100-$199.99 One Entry
$200-$299.99 Two Entries
$300-$399.99 Three Entries
$400-$499.99 Four Entries
$500-$599.99 Five Entries
$600-$699.99 Six Entries
$700-$799.99 Seven Entries
$800-$899.99 Eight Entries
$900-$999.99 Nine Entries
$1,000.00 or more Ten Entries
No more than Ten Entries per person. Odds of winning the Grand Prize are variable and depend on the amount of pledges received resulting in qualified Entries.
How do I get more information? Call (336) 723-3601 For complete rules pls. visit www.forsythunitedway.org
