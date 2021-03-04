Greensboro, NC (March 4, 2021) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) is continuing its work to promote justice and equity with a new 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge. Members of the public are encouraged to sign up today at www.unitedwaygso.org/challenge.
UWGG openly acknowledges that diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the heart of living united and believes all people should live in a thriving community. It is critical to continue discussions and to promote learning opportunities.
Participants will receive 21 emails with thought-provoking content that includes local and national resources that will explore topics like structural racism, segregation, privilege, gender, and LGBTQ rights.
Daily emails will begin on March 11, and all participants will also be invited to a follow-up Zoom event in April.
This challenge comes after a series of community conversations on racial equity hosted by UWGG this past summer. On October 27, 2020 UWGG hosted a public meeting to vote on Bylaw Amendments related to diversity and equity. The amendment unanimously passed. During this meeting, UWGG unveiled the organization’s new diversity, inclusion, and equity statement. To read the statement, visit unitedwaygso.org/equity.
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
