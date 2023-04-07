United Way Celebrates Volunteerism During National Volunteer Week, April 17-21
United Way of Greater Greensboro is Partnering with The Volunteer Center of the Triad and other Local Community Organizations to Encourage Citizens and Businesses to Volunteer during National Volunteer Week
Greensboro, NC (April 7, 2023) - United Way of Greater Greensboro, in partnership with The Volunteer Center of the Triad, is celebrating and promoting volunteerism this National Volunteer Week, April 17-21, 2023. Community members are encouraged to participate and get involved during the week.
Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Volunteer to view opportunities and sign up. Opportunities for both individuals and groups are available. Remote and ongoing opportunities are also available.
Volunteer opportunities throughout the week include:
- Helping to cultivate a community garden at Positive Direction for Youth & Families
- Cleaning up Latham Park & Stream with The Volunteer Center of the Triad and Greensboro Parks and Recreation
- Packing food bags and sorting donations at Backpack Beginnings
- Helping to build a home with Habitat for Humanity
- Creating one on one mentoring relationships at with Big Brothers Big Sisters, and
- Writing greeting cards for seniors through Senior Resources.
“Volunteers are at the core of everything United Way does in our work to end poverty. We are grateful for the selfless efforts of volunteers who strive to make our community a better place for everyone. United Way is proud to support National Volunteer Week by connecting people with great local organizations who partner with United Way in our efforts to end poverty,” said Holly Beck, Director of Volunteering and Advocacy at United Way of Greater Greensboro.
National Volunteer Week is about inspiring, recognizing and encouraging people to seek out imaginative ways to engage in their communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.