Winston-Salem, N.C. – The Winston-Salem Police Foundation announced two students of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System (WS/FCS) as recipients of its second annual scholarship program. The scholarships were awarded in two categories – General Community and the Winston-Salem Police Department Dependent. Students were selected through an application and objective review process and awarded a one-time disbursement of $1,000.
Drake Scott of Ronald Reagan High School, and Milik Browne of Simon G. Atkins High School were awarded the following scholarships respectively, the Winston-Salem Police Department Dependent and General Community.
“The Winston-Salem Police Foundation is pleased to award these scholarships as a way to recognize the hard work and dedication of these two students in an especially challenging school year,” said Barry Rountree, President of the Winston-Salem Police Foundation. “The scholarship program is just one of the many ways the Winston-Salem Police Foundation continues to fulfill its mission of building meaningful relationships between the law enforcement community and the youth of our city.”
Milik Browne graduated with a 3.3 GPA from Simon G. Atkins High School and will be attending University of North Carolina at Pembroke where he plans to major in computer science. Milik is the son of Mr. Olu and Mrs. LaShaunda Browne. He enjoys playing basketball and spending time with family and friends.
The recipient of the Winston-Salem Police Department Dependent Scholarship is Drake Scott, son of Captain Chris Lowder. Drake graduated from Ronald Reagan High School with a 3.84 GPA. He was a member of the basketball, soccer, tennis, and golf teams. He participated in the Crosby Scholars Program and the Forsyth County Young Life Chapter. Drake will be attending Appalachian State University in the fall where he plans on pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice.
There will be a special scholarship check presentation Monday, July 12 at the Alexander R. Beaty Public Safety Center located at 1200 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. The presentation will begin at 2:45 p.m. Media is requested to arrive no later than 2:30 p.m.
About the Winston-Salem Police Foundation
The Winston-Salem Police Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3), independent organization dedicated to enhancing the capacity of the Winston-Salem police to be more effective in improving public safety. Working closely with the Chief of Police, we assist in carrying out a strategic program agenda by generating the financial resources to provide necessary tools, training, technology, equipment and community outreach initiatives that might otherwise go unfunded through traditional funding sources. The goal of the Winston-Salem Police Foundation is to provide the critical resources needed to enable the Police Department to implement innovative programs that will make Winston-Salem a safer place to live, work and enjoy life. For more information, visit www.wspolicefoundation.org.
