HIGH POINT, NC – Members of the High Point Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit obtained information about an individual selling narcotics at a home in the 200 block of Herbert Place. On Sept.22, 2022 at about 9:43 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at the home and found 78.5 MDMA ecstasy tablets and about four (4) grams of marijuana. Officers also found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,900 in cash.
Officers arrested two people who were inside the home. Sultan O. Divens (B/M, 43 of High Point) was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) MDMA ecstasy, felony maintaining a dwelling for drug activity, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a covincted felon. Shacora S. McKiver (B/F, 32 of High Point) was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) MDMA ecstasy, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Divens was held in the Guilford County Jail (High Point) on a $25,000 secured bond. McKiver was released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.
The HPPD SWAT Team and Vice Narcotics Unit assisted with the execution of the search warrant.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number: 2022-27192
Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.