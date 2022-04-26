TRIAD HONOR FLIGHT RECOGNIZES 94 VETERANS WITH “ONE MORE MISSION”: A TRIP TO WASHINGTON, D.C., MEMORIALS
Greensboro, N.C., April 25, 2022 -- On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Triad Honor Flight is recognizing 94 veterans with “one more mission”—a trip to Washington, D.C. In appreciation of their service, these Triad-area veterans (and their guardians, medical teams and event volunteers) will be flown to the nation’s capital to visit the memorials created to recognize their service. Triad residents are encouraged to attend the airport parade Wednesday evening to ensure participants receive a hero’s welcome upon their return.
“We are extremely blessed to honor these 94 local veterans with the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C., as a small token of appreciation for their great contributions and personal sacrifice,” said Alison Huber, Executive Director of Triad Honor Flight. “It’s incredibly powerful to see the impact this much-deserved trip has on these deserving individuals as they personally experience our country’s veterans memorials. We invite the public to come out to PTI airport at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to show support for these veterans and give them the welcome home they never received, but truly deserve.”
Veterans participating in this week’s honor flight will start their busy day at Piedmont Triad International Airport with the pledge of allegiance, the national anthem, and a water cannon salute sendoff. After checking in, they will board a charter flight with American Airlines. Upon arrival in the capital, Triad Honor Flight participants will board charter buses for transportation around the city to see their memorials. The tour includes visits to: Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, the U.S. Air Force Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and the Lincoln Memorial.
After this whirlwind trip to the Washington veteran’s memorials, the Triad Honor Flight veterans will return to Piedmont Triad International airport around 7:15 p.m. Participants will be greeted with a welcome home parade where hundreds of well-wishers join to celebrate and create a welcome home party fit for their American heroes. Triad Honor Flight invites all members of the community to attend and experience an unforgettable tribute to the Triad’s heroes. Visitors are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue and bring flags and banners to welcome home and cheer the participating veterans. Attendees should plan to meet at the upper level of PTI near American Airlines; free parking for the event is available in the long-term parking area.
About Triad Honor Flight
Honor Flight is a national organization that flies veterans (at no cost to them) to Washington, D.C. to view memorials built in their honor. Triad Honor Flight, a 501(c) (3), was incorporated in 2020 and offers flights available to all veterans ages 65 and older. Triad Honor Flight honors veterans of WWII, the Cold War, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and all U.S. military veterans. Triad Honor Flight was preceded by Honor Flights from Greensboro (operated from 2009-2011 by Rotary District 7690) coordinator of approximately 1,300 WWII veteran flights to Washington, D.C. Visit www.triadhonorflight.org to learn more, to register a veteran for an upcoming flight, or to volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.