Local retailer to host next Truck Sale event at W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro store July 24.
GREENSBORO, NC - Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) will partner with renowned donut truck Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts for their newly expanded Truck Sale Summer Tour.
The partnership between the Greensboro-based non-profit and the Lynchburg, Virginia donut truck will begin with Triad Goodwill’s Truck Sale event at 3739 West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro on Friday, July 24. Mama Crockett's will begin selling donuts at 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Triad Goodwill will open their doors to shoppers at 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
When Triad Goodwill launched their Truck Sale Summer Tour in June, the response was so positive that they expanded it with three additional stops. Customers showed up more than two hours early to take advantage of the truckloads of surplus donated goods that were packed throughout their Lawndale store.
They reached out to Mama Crockett’s to give shoppers who were waiting in line added value by providing a fun, exciting way to enjoy delicious, fresh donuts that are made to order.
To celebrate the partnership, Triad Goodwill will purchase a free donut for the first 50 shoppers who are waiting in line for their Truck Sale event.
Additionally, the first 100 shoppers will receive a scratch-off card that will give them an exclusive discount of up to 50% off all donated goods they purchase at the event.
The following is a list of upcoming Truck Sale Summer Tour dates and locations:
Friday, July 24 – 3739 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27407
Friday, August 21 – 2012 North Main Street, High Point, NC 27262
(NEW) Friday, August 28 – 3921 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410
(NEW) Friday, September 18 – 6625 NC-135, Mayodan, NC 27027
Friday, September 25 – 841 South Main Street, Graham, NC 27253
(NEW) Friday, October 9 – 1064 East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203
Friday, October 23 – 4808 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27407
For more information on Triad Goodwill’s Truck Sale Summer Tour, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/trucksale/.
For questions or additional information, email Triad Goodwill at careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org or call 336-544-5305.Get connected at Facebook.com/TriadGoodwill(subscribe to Events), @TriadGoodwill,Instagra m, Pinterest,YouTube,LinkedInand visit TriadGoodwill.org. We Put People To Work!
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
