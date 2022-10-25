Trading Community Reaction to MetaQuotes/MT4 Scandal
In September, Apple Inc. removed software products from its store after several traders were allegedly scammed by unscrupulous brokers who used the ultra-popular MT4 trading platform as a way to bilk huge sums of money from some customers. What's going on with the situation? Who is at fault? Did anyone actually lose money? Is the whole thing a case of corporate espionage against market leader MetaQuotes, whose MT4 and MT5 products command more than 80% of the segment? There are more questions than those, but if you are an active or soon to be trader, particularly of foreign exchange (FX) currency pairs, here is what you need to know to protect yourself and get back to everyday business as soon as possible.
Apple Removed All MetaQuotes Software Products
Details are murky about why Apple stopped offering MT4 downloads from App Store. Some report that they've complained to the software giant for more than 10 years about a few unlicensed, unscrupulous brokerage firms who offer plug-ins to MetaTrader 4. Allegedly, those plug-ins make it easy for unethical brokers to manipulate account balances and essentially steal from clients.
Is there an mt4 alternative for users who want protection against future trouble? In fact, as of September 28, 2022, the company's App Store is not offering any MetaQuotes products for download. How long the ban will exist is unknown as executives did not respond to questions about the subject. Fortunately, there are safe alternatives, both in the form of other products and cautionary tactics people can take to keep their account balances secure.
What's the Solution for Consumers?
If you trade FX regularly, what can you do to avoid the potential problems associated with unscrupulous brokers? Here are a few tactics that people are already using to protect themselves:
- Avoid downloading or using the iPhone mobile MT apps for the time being. Instead, ask your broker if you can use the web-based one through either your phone or on a standard desktop computer or laptop. The only reported problems are connected with the mobile iPhone apps.
- Only do business with licensed, reputable brokers. If there are any actual scams going on, the root of the problem is not software, apps, add-ons, or technology but shady operators at firms that shouldn't be in business. Stick with a trusted broker, and you'll be much better off.
- Consider checking account balances frequently and withdrawing excess capital that you don't need.
- If you have any concerns about the apps you use to trade forex, about the firm with which you have an account or anything related to the current MetaQuotes situation, contact your broker's rep immediately and be sure to get clear answers to your concerns.
Effect on the Online Community
The immediate effect of the situation is disjointed. However, new downloads of the MetaTrader apps for iPhones have been halted. Note that anyone who already has the software on their devices, whether phones or computers, can still use them. The scandal is only connected to an add-on plug-in called Virtual Dealer that some brokers offer. What are the actual and potential effects of the current scandal on the online trading environment? They include the following:
- Sales of non-MT4 forex products have already begun to spike. Particularly, cTrader Suites, one of the main competitors of MetaQuotes, has built a reputation since 2010 as a highly secure product that does not work with unlicensed, disreputable brokers.
- There has been no immediate effect on the volume of forex activity on any of the major markets.
- Traders who formerly had unlimited trust in Apple are questioning the soundness of a large corporation that does not, apparently, carefully screen its products. In the long run, the scam stories could cause the company to lose business to other online sellers of software.
Who Are the Victims? It's a Mystery
So far, no victims have been named, which gives an air of scam within a scam to the whole story. Only one unnamed man is listed as coming forward and alleging that he was misled by an illegitimate brokerage firm via the MetaTrader 4 platform and lost all his money. There are no verifiable details about lawsuits, law enforcement action, full names of complainants, or anything that can prove the existence of illegal activity in the first place.
Why is this a mystery? Because whenever a company loses a major chunk of its market share in a short period of time, there's always the possibility of corporate espionage behind the scenes. In other words, did anyone really lose money in an MT4-related ploy? Why are no full names given of alleged victims? Are any law enforcement agencies or regulatory bodies investigating the crimes?
