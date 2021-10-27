Top 10 Most Common Accidents at Work in North Carolina
Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that you won’t get injured at work. While your employer should be doing everything in their power to keep you safe, accidents do happen. Here are the top 10 most common accidents that you could encounter at work in North Carolina.
Overexertion
One of the leading causes of injury in the USA is overexertion. Despite there being strict laws on how much people can lift and move, too many people risk it and can strain or overexert themselves. This is common amongst factory and construction workers. Overexertion can lead to other issues that could affect your family life and other areas you might not expect, so should be avoided as much as possible.
Tripping Hazards
Slips and trips can happen regularly in areas where there might be wet floors. On top of this, people can often be careless and will leave items out when they should be put away somewhere safe. However, this could lead to someone tripping over an item that should never have been there in the first place.
Falls
A fall from a height can be fatal. If you regularly work at a height, you might want to consider looking at life insurance but you also need to be careful and watch out as some insurers will not give out policies to those in occupations they deem to be risky. A serious fall, such as off a ladder or downstairs, can easily lead to a serious head or back injury.
Falling Objects
Being struck by a falling object can cause serious injury. Those at risk of these might work in a warehouse or a construction site. However, there is a chance that this could also happen in an office environment. It is one of the most common causes of fatal workplace accidents since the falling object can often strike the head.
Falling into Objects
An employee can also fall into an object. Falling into a desk or shelving unit could potentially happen in a variety of injuries and has the potential to cause a serious injury. In particular, a blow to the head on the edge of a desk, as an example, could be fatal.
Bodily Reactions
A bodily reaction injury is caused when someone tries to avoid something but injures themselves in the process. For example, a nurse might experience a bodily reaction injury if they have no choice but to improperly lift a patient.
Vehicular Accidents
If there is a vehicle involved in the job, there is a chance that you could become injured while using it. Courier drivers, police offices, truck drivers, the list is endless. You can never tell how other people on the road are going to behave.
Machinery Accidents
Industrial accidents caused by machinery can happen if proper care and attention is not given. Traumatic accidents such as a worker’s hand or leg becoming tracked can potentially alter their lives in ways they might never have imagined. They should only be operated by someone who has had full training for them.
Workplace Violence
Workplace violence must never be tolerated. This can range from anything from verbal abuse to full assaults and attempted harm. If working in an injury where workplace violence is more likely, steps need to be put in place to properly safeguard employees.
Repetitive Strain
Repetitive strain injuries can be caused by those on assembly lines in factories or office workers. If you perform the same movement over and over, there is more of a chance that you might damage the muscles and tendons you are using over and over. This can cause long-term damage if not handled correctly.
The Importance of Life Insurance
These are some of the most common workplace injuries that you might face when working in North Carolina. They can affect people across all industries, and so you must be vigilant to ensure that you are avoiding them. These are injuries that should always be avoided, no matter what. A good employer will always want to protect their worker and a good employee should take steps to protect themselves.
