Some people adore shopping. Their idea of a great weekend involves visiting multiple stores, finding bargains, treating themselves to a luxury or two, and then coming home and continuing the hunt online. Others despise shopping. For them, the whole process is just shy of torture. Either way – hate it or love it – shopping is something we all do and are almost forced to do. Unless you grow your own food, knit your own clothes, and use homemade hygiene products… you have to do at least some shopping. Could there be, however, something that makes shopping more rewarding? –And easier?
If you’re old enough to remember renting a DVD at Blockbuster, you’ll remember their “membership reward card.” Get enough stamps and you get a free rental or prize. This general idea is still commonly used by many shops, stores, and other retailers. But claiming those prizes was never straightforward. “Sorry Sir, but this offer expired last week.” “My apologies, Ma’am, but you need six blue stickers and four yellow stickers. Not the other way around.” –Frustrating. If you didn’t know better, you’d think they were deliberately making it hard to get free stuff! (Hmmm… we’re not huge conspiracy fans, but there might be something to that.) Happily, a high-tech alternative is here to replace the cards, stamps, and stickers. It’s a 21st century cash back program; and… you get rewarded NOW.
Meet “reward scanning apps.” They work like this: simply snap pictures of your receipts – or eReceipts – using the app’s receipt scanner or sometimes just your phone camera. The reward-earning app starts tallying up your points and then the gift cards or discount offers roll in. Most likely agree that modern life is complicated enough. A reward scanning app understands that none of us enjoy cutting coupons or long waits, so they bring the savings to you via your phone. Just shop, scan and save. It sounds easy because it is easy. The list of places you can scan for points includes almost everywhere. The restaurants you dine in, the grocery store you get milk at, the gas station you fill up at – all of those receipts count. As you scan, you redeem points that can be swapped for gift cards from hundreds of popular stores. We’re talking about places and sites such as Amazon, Target, Best Buy, CVS, Walmart, Home Depot, Chipotle, etc.
Perhaps even better than the simplicity of scanning and or taking a photo of a receipt is the speed at which the reward points come in. Within seconds of scanning your receipts or e-receipts, points appear in your online “wallet,” and they can be swapped for a reward of your choice: a free cup of coffee from Starbucks, or, perhaps a free ride from Uber. There are two ways to go about it: you could earn – for example – an Amazon gift card after a couple of scans, or let the points build up and check-in with the app every week to see what special offers and deals are available. The app also informs you of discounts and promotion tie-ins that are a win-win for retailers and the app users: sellers boost sales by getting their discount info to app users and the app also gives you extra points for cashing in on the retailer’s offer.
Then there are the extra special, “niche” plans and offers. Let’s say you’re a new parent with a little one who needs diapers – a lot of diapers! Well, then you could choose to sign up for the “Huggies Rewards +” program. Pick this option and you get surprises – rewards, discounts, and free stuff when you buy Huggies diapers and wipes – but you also still get your points from the app.
These apps are going for maximum convenience so users can redeem rewards for shopping almost anywhere. Here’s a list of places you can scan and earn from: Any grocery store, restaurants, liquor stores (*if you are of legal age and such promotions are legal in your area), convenience stores, pet stores, retail shops that sell clothing and fashion items, drugstores, hardware stores, gas stations, and Big Box or Club Membership stores.
Instead of being forced to earn points toward a single reward (the Blockbuster plan), you pick from a menu of choices featured on the app. A gift card for Amazon – for example – leaves a considerable amount of choice, considering Amazon sells virtually everything. Additionally, if you don’t get around to scanning your receipts right away, it’s no big deal as you generally have up to 14 days after the purchase date as the scanning deadline. What about if the receipt is super long? Not a problem: just upload multiple images.
Why – you may be asking – would things be this easy? Well, the app is trading your shopping data for rewards. This data is used by big corporations or researchers and lets these companies save money by figuring out what people actually buy. This sharing of info trickles down into lower prices for you and me – the consumer. The more receipts you scan, the more shopping rewards you earn. You’re trading data for points… which is a pretty sweet deal – especially as most of the shopping is stuff you needed to buy anyway.
