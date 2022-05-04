UNCSA students and alumni reap Artpreneur Awards

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) scored big at the Annual Artpreneur Awards, with five graduating students and 10 UNCSA alumni reaping rewards. The UNCSA Artpreneur Initiative was established in 2017, providing graduating college students and alumni an opportunity to receive funding to support their creative works and enterprises determined to be of the highest merit, artistic excellence, and innovative potential.
Among this year’s UNCSA alumni award winners are multi-disciplinary artist and artist/activist Ayo Jackson (HS Dance ’96 and BFA Dance ’99) and Gregg Mozgala (HS Drama ’96), the founder and artistic director of The Apothetae, an organization dedicated to producing plays that depict and illuminate the experiences of the disabled. Alumni Artpreneurs of the Year each receive $20,000.
This year saw the inauguration of the Artpreneur Launch Grants program, which provides support for creative start-ups and creative projects being developed by recent alumni. The recipients this year are UNCSA alumni Jackson Baker (BFA Drama ’21), Emily DeForest (BFA Drama ’17), Tij D’oyen (BFA Drama ’17), Tramaine Raphael Gray (BFA Design & Production ’20), Nile Harris (BFA Drama ’17), Asia Jones (BFA Filmmaking ’21), Alex Avril Klein (MFA Filmmaking ’18), and Hannah Myers (BFA Drama ’17). They will each receive $5,000.
The student Artpreneur Grants for Graduating College Students (Class of ’22) were awarded to Rachel Cozart (School of Dance), Jenna Cusack (School of Filmmaking), Billie Feather (School of Music), Houston Odum (School of Design & Production), and Marina Zurita (School of Drama). They will each receive $2,500.
“The Artpreneur Grants underscore an important aspect of the training at UNCSA, which is to unlock the creative potential of our student/artists,” said Brian Cole, UNCSA Chancellor. “The incredible alumni and students receiving these grants this year represent the boundless possibilities for an arts education at UNCSA. I am particularly proud that we are supporting recent graduates with inaugural Artpreneur Launch Grants, helping to aid them in the nascent stages of their careers and allowing them to think big and be bold as they develop as artists and leaders.”
The Artpreneur Initiative is administered and supported by the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts and has received support from the William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust, Margaret Scales, and Graydon Pleasants. The term “Artpreneur” is defined by UNCSA as an artist who strives to reach beyond existing, traditional disciplines, technologies, constructs, and processes to effect change they wish to see in the world.
This year’s grants will help fund such projects as a web series, live art experiences, interactive arts spaces, an improvised choreographic production, a new animated children’s series, a feature documentary, portable and on-demand location recording, a pop-up storytelling performance series, devised theater research, and more. Many of these projects are interdisciplinary, with students and alumni working across genres and/or outside their individual disciplines, and a number of them involve teams of UNCSA alumni working in collaboration.
