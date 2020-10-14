Flying Saucers! Backstabbing Broads! Muscle Hunks and Men in Pumps! Wake up and smell the alien invasion in this outrageous comedy!
Set in 1957, "Devil Boys From Beyond" accentuates the parallels between the Red Scare of the time and the sci-fi fears of alien invasion. Lucinda claims to be the "queen of the Blacklist," threatening to destroy the careers of Mattie and Gregory, and also label their editor Gil as a communist. But while the play toys with the red-baiting paranoia of the 1950s, it also features contemporary resonances. And you don’t get much closer to drag heaven on earth than characters in diaphanous baby-doll lingerie and kitten heels, transformed from ig’nant trailer-trash hausfrau into hardboiled alien sex slaves.
WHO:
Florence Wexler—Gray Smith
Dotty Primrose- Robert Evans
Mattie Van Buren—John C. Wilson
Lucinda Marsh— Clint Cedillo
Gilbert Wiatt—Steve Robinson
Gregory Graham—James Crowe
Sheriff Jack Primrose/Tattoo- Stephen Melaga
Directed by Jamie Lawson
WHEN:
Thursday, October 22, at 8:00 pm
Friday, October 23, at 8:00 pm
Saturday, October 24, at 8:00 pm
Thursday, October 29, at 8:00 pm
Friday, October 30, at 8:00 pm
Saturday, October 31, at 8:00 pm
Running Time: Approximately 90 minutes
All performances will be outside at Theatre Alliance’s original venue: 1047 W Northwest Blvd, with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to showtime.
Lawn Seating: Maximum 50 attendees ($25 per guest—must bring own chair, blanket, tent, umbrellas, etc)
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
Season Sponsors:
Lewis & Keller, Attorneys at Law
YES! Weekly
Notes about the summer shows:
* All performances will be held outdoors. Theatre Alliance patrons are responsible for any chairs or blankets, etc they want to use. (Blanket-sitters to the front, please.) Theatre Alliance is not responsible for items left behind by patrons. Guests will be asked to social distance from other attendees. Theatre Alliance staff will be glad to assist you in spacing.
* As the city is under a mask-wearing ordinance while in public places, audience members are required to wear masks during the performance to protect yourself and others!
PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd; Winston-Salem, NC
WEBSITE: http://www.theatrealliance.ws
TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/wstalliance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.