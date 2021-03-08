Masters Falls – An immersive descent into a divided American future.
Written by Mark Perry
March 20th (part 1) March 21st (part 2) @ 7:30 p.m.
After wrapping up a 5-day Storytelling Festival, The Process Series continues its live-streaming, virtual season with a play about the future of America as human and artificial intelligences clash. Mark Perry, of the UNC-Chapel Hill Department of Dramatic Arts, brings us this reading as part of our Faculty Series. It will be presented in a virtual format over two nights. Please join us for one or both evenings.
Perry takes us on a journey into the near future, not quite a full generation from now. The setting is Masters Falls, a massive, indoor commercial and entertainment complex attached to a diversion dam along the Potomac River. Masters Falls is located quite near New Washington, also known as New Town. American life is quite different after the Agitation, but recognizable--the way a person who has been through a serious, life-altering accident is recognizable.
Mark Perry explains, “Masters Falls is kind of like that dystopian Netflix series you binge watch because it has a unique angle on what might become of the United States of America. The difference is it is written especially for the stage, and it offers a glimpse of the redeemability of our intelligence, both human and artificial. The journey of our redemption, however, will take us through the fever dream of American exceptionalism with Dante and The Doors as some of our guides.”
Directed by Process Series Artistic Director, Joseph Megel, the cast features popular local actors, current and past graduates of the Playmakers Repertory Company. The cast includes Derrick Ivey, April Mae Davis, Daniel Toot, Abbey Toot, Adam Poole, Sarah Keyes, Lakeisha Coffey, Tristan Parks, Brandon Haynes, Kayla Brown, Chris Chiron, and Elisabeth Lewis Corley. With Technical Direction by Allison Ray and student stage manager Emily Jane MacKillop.
According to artistic director Joseph Megel, "Mark's elegiac sci-fi opus about where we're headed as a country and what might save us, is a truly unique theatrical experience. This is the Process Series’ first dive into a two-part play, and we're so excited to have a beloved faculty member bring it to us. Allison Ray, our technical director from Kentucky University, will create virtual landscapes in Zoom to enhance the reading experience and give us a sense of what the play might look like when it arrives on the stage."
Process Series producer, Heather Tatreau, notes, “I developed the Faculty Series initiative two years ago to preserve a part of each season for our faculty. We are thrilled to be offering a platform for our faculty artists to develop their new works and get audience feedback – especially during the pandemic. We are dedicated to supporting new work that reflects the age in which we are living. Mark Perry’s new play is no exception.”
Tickets for the live-streaming performance are free, but you must reserve a space by filling out this form. We will contact you with a link a few days prior to the performance. A suggested donation of $10 can be made to support our production costs by visiting this link.
About the Artist
MARK PERRY teaches play analysis, playwriting, and drama survey courses in UNC’s Department of Dramatic Art, and he serves as a resident dramaturg for Playmakers Repertory Company. Two of his plays have been produced by the Department of Dramatic Art: A New Dress for Mona, about the wrongful execution of a young Iranian Baha’i woman, and The Will of Bernard Boynton, about two estranged brothers coming to terms with their father’s death. Both plays are published and made available by Drama Circle. His wife, Azadeh, and he also published Our Friend Mona, a biography about the young martyr. Mark graduated from the University of Iowa's Playwrights Workshop and was a past recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council's Literature Fellowship for playwriting.
About the Process Series
Dedicated to the development of new and significant works in the performing arts, The Process Series features professionally mounted, developmental presentations of new works in progress. The mission of the Series is to illuminate the ways in which artistic ideas take form, to examine the creative process, to offer audiences the opportunity to follow artists and performers as they explore and discover, and by so doing to enrich the development process for artists with the ultimate goal of better art and a closer relationship between artists and audiences. Immediately following each performance, we ask our audiences to join in the creative process, providing feedback critical to the development of the work as it moves forward. All performances are free and open to the public. Now in its 13th season, the Process Series has supported over sixty artist residencies since its inception, with many of the projects going on to significant future lives both nationally and internationally. This season’s theme, Remembrance and Renewal, takes on the performance challenges of the COVID era by presenting a virtual season.
Please also visit the following links:
Website: http://processseries.unc.edu
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theprocessseries
Twitter: https://twitter.com/processseries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.