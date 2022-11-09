The Wild Party: A Roarin’ Good Time
Queenie, a strong sensual woman cannot find satisfaction until she meets Burrs, a clown with a dark side, whose appetite is finally a match for Queenie. Queenie devises a plan to rekindle the flame in her relationship with Burrs by throwing a party. But when her dear friend Kate brings an enthralling guest, Black, to the party, Queenie discovers when you play with fire, you’re bound to get burned.
The Wild Party runs November 11-12, 16-19 at 7:30 pm, and November 12, 13, and 19 at 2:00 p.m. in Sprinkle Theatre. Witness Queenie, Burrs, and the rest of their eccentric guests surrender to their innermost desires. The Wild Party, set in an intimate space such as Sprinkle Theatre, is sure to pack a punch. Directed by Jim Wren and choreographed by Robin Gee, the staging of the production is founded on the cast’s impulses on stage rather than rigid blocking, making this production of The Wild Party truly one-of-a-kind. “The material references late 1920s jazz and vaudeville vernacular. There are moments of play, seduction, and mania as seen through that movement lens,” Gee commented when asked about the show. “This show is rather robust – both vocally and physically and mapping a strategy to help students and provide material to support the script is a challenge.” Gee describes the show as “big, bold, and bawdy.”
Based on the banned poem by Joseph Moncure March published in 1926, The Wild Party has themes of abuse, lust, jealousy, and drug and alcohol abuse, among others. Set to the sound of a live band conducted by Music Director, Kevin Lawson, UNCG’s School of Theatre’s first and only MFA candidate in Music Direction. Lawson comments, “Audiences can expect a plethora of musical styles and genres, from gospel style and bluesy cabaret-style numbers to heart-wrenching ballads.”
There will be a post-show Frame/Works discussion hosted through Zoom on November 21 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392, or in person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. UNCG Theatre Box Office’s hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Face coverings are not required but are recommended for in-person performances.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged, and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them toward success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
