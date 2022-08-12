The End of Isolation Tour (immersive theaterical performance) to be presented at The Ramkat in WSNC - Thursday, Friday, & Saturday, August 25, 26, & 27
The Ramkat is proud to welcome three performances of The BOX on August 25-27, 2022 in partnership with Disability Rights NC, MUSE Winston-Salem, NC Justice Center!
Presented by The Pulitzer Center, The BOX is a play about collective resistance and personal transformation inspired by stories in US prisons collected through years of in-depth letter correspondence and visits with incarcerated people across the country.
The BOX is a rare glimpse at the intimate bonds forged in the deep end of our prison system, the ripple effects of systematic torture, and what it means to be human.
Loneliness. Sensory deprivation. Torture. Words on a page that are now being brought to life for live audiences to witness, by people who have lived through it. Supported by the Pulitzer Center, the End of Isolation Tour (EIT) is a theatrical production touring the United States, using immersive theater to make an impact.
As a means to reach audiences to enact political change (legislative art) and to engage people to promote healing through drama and artistic ritual (therapeutic theater), EIT centers around the play The BOX, which underscores both the horror of solitary confinement and the humanity of people subjected to it. The BOX employs stories inspired by true events to bring awareness to the state-sponsored atrocities occurring in correctional institutions across the country.
The BOX is written and directed by Pulitzer Center grantee Sarah Shourd, who was held in solitary confinement for over 400 days as a political prisoner in Iran. After discovering the prevalence of solitary confinement in the United States, she collaborated with other survivors, and, together, they have brought this project to life.
Please CLICK HERE to view EIT’s official website.
The performance will begin promptly at 7:30 PM and will last for one hour and thirty minutes. At 9 PM, after the show, a 30 minute post-performance engagement circle that will focus on using our bodies to collectively process the experience.
Tickets are on sale NOW at TheRamkat.com/events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.