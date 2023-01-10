Teen Auditions for ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Scheduled for January 23 and 24
GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2023) – Creative Greensboro, in collaboration with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company, will hold auditions for William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” from 6-8 pm January 23 and January 24 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Go to www.creativegreensboro.com for more information and to register for an audition time.
Creative Greensboro and Shared Radiance seek a racially diverse cast of teens ages 12-18 of all genders for ensemble and solo roles. No prior experience is required. Actors can audition with a prepared monologue or read from the script.In-person rehearsals will be held on evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with performances on March 16-19.
This production is Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet,” as seen in the middle of all the fashions, trends, and pop culture of 1980s America. The universal experience of young love and teen angst become magnified through the lens of high school rivalries, bullying, warring cliques, and forbidden relationships. Staying true to Shakespeare’s language, the tragic themes are amplified with a modern backdrop of the 1980s.
About Shared Radiance
The mission of Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company is to entertain, enlighten, educate, and explore experiential and interactive theater through the works of Shakespeare and beyond. During productions, audience members often travel through parks and public places following the actors from scene to scene. The company also produces a 50-minute Shakespeare Compilation that is performed in schools across North Carolina. Shared Radiance is dedicated to outreach, education, and creating quality experiences for every audience member.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city.
