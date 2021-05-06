Winston-Salem, NC – Stained Glass Playhouse will present “10-Minute Windows,” a virtual short play festival in partnership with Winston-Salem Writers, on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of June.
The festival will feature six brand-new short plays written by local playwrights, which will be recorded and premiered during the first three weekends of June on the Playhouse’s Facebook page (facebook.com/stainedglassplayhouse). Two plays will be shown each weekend, on both Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. The plays will then be available on-demand after they premiere, on both Facebook and the Playhouse’s YouTube channel.
The festival will culminate in an awards ceremony that will be streamed live on Facebook on Friday, June 25 at 7 p.m. Viewers will be able to vote on Facebook to decide the winners. There will also be a “critics’ choice” award determined by a panel of representatives from other local theatre companies.
The six plays, in order of presentation, are:
Scrambled Eggs – written by David Ratcliffe, directed by Caitlin Stafford, starring Sarah Jenkins as Amy and David Joy as Karl. Synopsis: A husband’s revelations over breakfast leave his wife feeling salty.
Moving Day – written by Susan Surman, directed by Jon Furr, starring James Crowe as Dan Gordon and Ashley Pearson as Grace Gordon. Synopsis: After many years, a married couple is splitting up, and emotions are all over the place as one of them moves out.
Sacrifice – written by Kat Bodrie, directed by Chad Edwards, starring Latimer Alexander as Dave Jones and Britt Stone as Kristen Jones. Synopsis: An anniversary dinner turns cold as a couple comes to terms with the sacrifices they have made.
Called to Account – written by Grace Ellis, directed by Michael Burke, starring Mickey Hyland as Dr. Mac and Emma Szuba as Leah. Synopsis: A college sophomore’s math professor attempts to advise her about her behavior beyond the classroom.
Auto Doc – written by Judie Holcomb-Pack and Robin Hurdle, directed by Christopher Cohen, starring Hannah Scott as Samantha (Sam), Cody Clark as Trevor, Robert Perry as Gary, and Christopher Cross as Scooter. Synopsis: A woman’s car refuses to turn on, and the auto doctor is in.
Cooped Up – written by Grace Ellis, directed by Gregg Vogelsmeier, starring Sandy Scott as Kelly and Mickey Hyland as Jaden. Synopsis: During the time of COVID, a long-standing relationship is strained.
The “10-Minute Windows” festival will be available to view for free, but donations to Stained Glass Playhouse and Winston-Salem Writers are appreciated.
For more information about the festival, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.
About Stained Glass Playhouse
Stained Glass Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre specializing in affordable, professional-quality productions in a small, intimate setting, offering shows and theatrical events which encompass moral messages, family values, and community issues. We are a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Arts Council (intothearts.org) and the North Carolina Triad Theatre League (triadtheatre.com).
About Winston-Salem Writers
Winston-Salem Writers (www.wswriters.org) is a group of writers who write fiction, non-fiction, plays and poetry, and who care about the art and craft of writing. We offer programs, workshops, critique groups, open mic nights, web-based writing, contests and writers’ nights out, as well as a weekly newsletter. We are a non-profit group, and a member of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. We were founded in 2005 and now have well over 160 members. We welcome writers and poets at any stage of their art – from beginner to published author – and we welcome non-members to our meetings, contests and newsletter.
