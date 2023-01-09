Stained Glass Playhouse to present Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”
Winston-Salem, NC – Stained Glass Playhouse will present Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 10-11, 17-18, and 24-25 at 8 pm, and Sundays, Feb. 12, 19, and 26 at 3 pm.
The production is directed by Gregg Vogelsmeier, and stars Debra Hanson, Cameron Williams, Amanda Chandler, Chris Swaim, Karen Bell Chandler, Bob Montle, and Jane Lucas.
"Plaza Suite" is a 3-act romantic comedy, with each act featuring a different couple that successively occupy the same suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York. First, a suburban couple return on their anniversary to the suite in which they honeymooned 23 (or was it 24?) years earlier, in an attempt to revitalize a struggling marriage. Next, a Hollywood producer calls a childhood sweetheart, now a suburban housewife, for a little diversion, but she proves to be more than the match he bargained for. Finally, the mother and father of a bride-to-be argue about the best way to get their daughter out of the bathroom and down to the ballroom where their guests await.
"Plaza Suite" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
All performances will be held at Stained Glass Playhouse, located at 4401 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC, in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors (60+) and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information about the show, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/plaza-suite/.
“Plaza Suite” is the winter show in Stained Glass Playhouse’s 40th Anniversary Celebration Season, which will conclude with Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” in May. For show and season flex tickets, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (336) 499-1010.
Stained Glass Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre specializing in high-quality productions in an intimate setting for an affordable ticket price, offering shows and theatrical events which focus on moral messages, family values, and community issues. We are a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Arts Council (intothearts.org) and the North Carolina Triad Theatre League (triadtheatre.com).
