SPRING THEATRE SEEKS ORIGINAL WORKS FOR THEIR SEASON OF PERSPECTIVE
WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. Spring Theatre, now celebrating their 11th year of community-driven, youth-centric theatrical experiences, is seeking original works to be produced in the Autumn of their 2022 Season of Perspective.
Spring’s Artistic Director, Dan Beckmann, believes that it’s important to bring new works to the stage. “Stimulating local artists to create new and exciting artistic ventures is integral to the future of the form,” says Dan, “and giving writers a platform in which to bring their experiments to life – and allowing audiences to be the first to experience them – is so, so important for an arts community. Remember – ’Annie’ was once a new work, too.”
If you have a musical or play script (of any length and size of cast) that you are interested in having produced this year, please submit to Artistic Director Dan Beckmann at Dan@SpringTheatre.org for consideration. Along with a script, playwrights are asked to send a short description of why they believe their show fits into the season theme of ‘Perspective.’
Spring Theatre is a youth-oriented company, so only submissions with a content rating PG-13 and lighter will be considered. Please be sure that you own the full rights to your work.
Founded in 2011 by Erinn Dearth, Spring Theatre exists to cultivate people of courage and communities of joy through youth-inspired theatrical experiences. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions.
The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond.
More information on the auditions can be found at www.SpringTheatre.org or at facebook/springtheatreorg. For additional media items, to set up interviews, or to be involved in any way with Spring Theatre, please email Erinn@SpringTheatre.org or call Spring Theatre at 336-528-5343.
