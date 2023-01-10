Sex With Strangers by Laura Eason
Directed by Janel Boyd
Starring Sara Butner and JP De Leon
How far will you go to get what you want? Will you be the same person if you do?
When twenty-something star sex blogger and memoirist Ethan tracks down his idol, the gifted but obscure forty-ish novelist Olivia, he finds they each crave what the other possesses. As attraction turns to sex, and they inch closer to getting what they want, both must confront the dark side of ambition and the trouble of reinventing oneself when the past is only a click away.
"This smart comedy pulls you in and keeps you wondering what’s coming next…well-crafted, with sly wit and pitch perfect dialogue.”— NY Daily News
Performances Feb. 3, 4, 10, & 11 at 8:00 pm, and Feb. 5 & 12 at 2:00 pm. Suggested for mature audiences.
Mountcastle Forum at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem.
Tickets $15, available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1148046
