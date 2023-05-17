May 23, 2023, Tuesday at 7:30 pm, Salem Square, Old Salem, Winston-Salem
The ‘80’s are back! Celebrate with Salem Band at our season-opening concert in Salem Square. This program includes a wide variety of musical styles. Want to sing along? No problem — we offer several opportunities led by song leader Michelle Rhodes. Love ‘80’s popular music? We have your favorites by Whitney Houston, Journey, and Gloria Estefan. Are you a fan of John Williams movie music? We have you covered with an excellent arrangement from the Superman film series spanning the decade of 1978-1987 and starring Christopher Reeve. Guest vocalist Michael Martinez will sing a jazzy Blue Moon with the band. Michael is a Music Educator, Vocalist, and Conductor in the area who specializes in coaching and arranging for a cappella vocal ensembles.
Visit the 1880’s and even the 1780’s with Salem Band through music from the hit show, Oklahoma, and the blockbuster 1984 film about Mozart, Amadeus!, The band will conclude the program with the dramatic Great Gate of Kiev by Moussorgsky — a grand ending to an eclectic concert.
Arrive early to enjoy pre-concert music at 6:45 pm by The Salem Band Flute Ensemble. This small group is sounding terrific and you won’t want to miss the tone that the bass flute adds to the traditional flute ensemble!
There’s nothing more All-American than enjoying a classic band concert in the town Square! Be sure to get your program upon arrival — if yours has a sticker on the inside, you will receive a free Salem Band 250th Anniversary t-shirt!
Food vendors Gunny Smitty’s Hot Dogs and To the Moon & Back will be on site with hot dogs, drinks, and ice cream/Italian ice for purchase, or take your own picnic supper. Bring a lawn chair or blanket — there is no formal seating in Salem Square. Street parking is available in Old Salem as well as lot parking on Academy Street/Old Salem Road.
This event is free in Salem Square, Old Salem!. The rain date is Friday, May 26, 2023.
Established in 1771, Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation, celebrating 250 years in 2021-2022. Contact Eileen Young, Music Director, for more information. Want to learn more about this historic band? Order our recently-released book, The Salem Band, tracing the history of Salem Band and the Moravian Church, with loads of historical photos: https://salemband.org/the-salem-band/ . As per our Mission, all Salem Band concerts are free and open to the public so that the entire community may enjoy and experience the music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.