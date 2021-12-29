RiverRun showcases award-winning documentary in first Indie Lens Pop-Up screening of 2022

The RiverRun International Film Festival kicks off the New Year with the latest “Indie Lens Pop-Up” virtual screening, which will take place 7 pm January 4th.
Reteaming with PBS NC, RiverRun will present the award-winning documentary feature Missing in Brooks County, a taut and timely examination of the plight of illegal immigrants, whose desperate attempts to cross the border into the United States can have fatal consequences. Since 1998, almost 8,000 have died in Brooks County, TX alone.
The hour-long film, which was co-directed by cinematographer/producer Jeff Bemis and cinematographer/producer Lisa Molomot, focuses on two families seeking loved ones who disappeared near Brooks County after crossing the border. In addition to bureaucratic red tape, the families also face racism and scorn from those in the community adamantly opposed to illegal immigration.
Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion featuring local experts and advocates in immigration and immigration services, and audience members are encouraged to ask questions and post comments via the virtual chat. This is a free event, but registration is required and can be done so by signing up at https://riverrunfilm.com/.
Regarding the ongoing series of screenings, “we have been a partner of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series for a number of years and are honored to be one of a select group of screening partners nationwide,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director.
At the 2021 RiverRun festival, Missing in Brooks County won the Human Rights Award in the documentary features competition, and the film has also won awards at the Ashland International Film Festival, Atlanta DocuFest, Doc.Boston Documentary Film Festival, Fargo Film Festival, Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, Mystic Film Festival, Newburyport Documentary Film Festival, Ojai Film Festival, San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, Tacoma Film Festival, Thin Line Festival, and Toronto Arthouse Film Festival.
The 24th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled to take place April 21-30, 2022. For more information about the free screening and other RiverRun events, visit https://riverrunfilm.com.
